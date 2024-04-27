How Difficult Is Another Crab’s Treasure?

Another Crab’s Treasure proves that a book should not be judged by its cover. Underneath its colorful exterior lies a game with the DNA of the Dark Souls franchise coursing through its veins, but is Another Crab’s Treasure as difficult as its inspiration?

Is Another Crab’s Treasure Difficult?

Another Crab’s Treasure is a difficult game, that’s for sure. But, compared to its inspiration, it’s overall a much more forgiving experience. While I’m not the most talented Dark Souls player on the planet, I’ve found that my time with Another Crab’s Treasure has been much easier than any FromSoftware game I’ve played. To be fair, my soulslike experience ends with the Abyss Watchers in Dark Souls 3, but I promise I’m working on it.

Even compared to games like Lies of P, you’ll find that the unique Shell Mechanics can help make a fight much easier compared to FromSoftware’s games. There’s even an Assist Mode that allows players to tweak the experience to be as forgiving as you need — or you can just give the crab a gun. That’s a legitimate option, and it’s both hilarious and makes the game incredibly easy to run through. Plus, you can actually pause the game without workarounds.

All in all, Another Crab’s Treasure is significantly easier than the games that inspired it, but it still offers a nice challenge to even those who have played every FromSoftware game from front to back. It’s a great little experience that brings the challenge when it’s needed but offers a breezy playthrough for those who are hoping to finally break into the genre. You’re still going to die — likely a lot — but you can rest easy knowing this isn’t Sekiro levels of hard.

Another Crab’s Treasure is available now on Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch, and PC. It’s also available on Xbox Game Pass.

