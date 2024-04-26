Can You Pause Another Crab’s Treasure?

One of the biggest gripes I have with Soulslikes is the fact that you can’t pause the game. Does this Shoalslike break the tradition, or is it not possible to pause in Another Crab’s Treasure?

Can You Pause While Playing Another Crab’s Treasure?

Another Crab’s Treasure may have just shot up to the top of my favorite Soulslikes because you can easily pause the game. You don’t need to find a workaround like you needed to in Elden Ring or even Demon’s Souls. A simple press of the start button will let you jump into a pause menu — nothing in the world will react once you are in here. Alongside a suite of excellent accessibility options, Another Crab’s Treasure is one of the best ways to get acquainted with the genre.

Sure, the game is still rather difficult until you get a proper grasp of how things work. But until then, you can feel free to pause Another Crab’s Treasure during an intense fight, get your bearings back, and kick some shells. Or hit it with a fork, I feel like that may work a little better in this instance. Or booting up Another Crab’s Treasure on the Steam Deck so I can play while I’m away from my home.

This simple addition makes this one of the best Soulslikes on the market, especially because it’s trying plenty of new things. No matter if you’re a fan of hard-as-nails combat or you love the idea of a platformer with Souls fights, Another Crab’s Treasure seems to have it all. I’m just glad that I don’t need to find a pixel-perfect corner to hide in while I warm up my lunch anymore.

Another Crab’s Treasure is available now on Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch, and PC. It’s also available on Xbox Game Pass.

