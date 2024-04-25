Does Another Crab’s Treasure Run on Steam Deck?

If your regular PC controller isn’t working anymore, going back to certain games could be harder than it should be. Another Crab’s Treasure is a good example of that. So, would the Steam Deck be a good replacement, allowing you to escape the terrors of playing on a keyboard?

Does Another Crab’s Treasure Run Well on the Steam Deck?

If you love playing mildly infuriating games on the Deck, you’ll be glad to know that Another Crab’s Treasure runs almost flawlessly perfectly on it. Particularly, it’s my go-to method for playing whenever I feel like skewing my undersea enemies under my fork.

It might not have the Deck Verified label just yet, but I haven’t run into any issues so far in my hours of testing it in the hardware. I would say it’s just a matter of time until it gets it, as there seem to be no glaring issues whatsoever in it.

Screenshot by The Escapist

To be fully honest, I did experience a few frame drops occasionally when visiting a few selected areas. More specifically, the royal castle’s common area where various NPCs gathered. Strangely enough, the same wouldn’t happen whenever I approached groups of enemies, so the overall combat experience was free from any harm. Needless to say, bosses weren’t an issue either. Except when it comes to actually beating them.

Commands have never failed me and were always very responsive no matter the situation, although Steam Deck’s smaller screen (especially when compared to monitors) can make it a bit harder to properly judge when to dodge and to know where an attack is coming from. But that’s not a huge problem if you’ve been portable gaming for a while, so it’s just a minor complaint.

All in all, the Another Crab’s Treasure experience in the Steam Deck is just about what you would expect of a Verified game, so bite the bullet on this one if you feel like it. Otherwise, you can try it out through the Game Pass before getting your own copy.

