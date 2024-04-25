Despite its various platform-like elements, Another Crab’s Treasure is still a soulslike game in heart, and stats are everything in these games. Well, almost everything, as you still need a bit of skill and luck. Here are the best stats you should level during your early dips into the sea.

The Best Stats to Level Up Early in Another Crab’s Treasure

There are four main stats you can increase in Another Crab’s Treasure: VIT, RES, ATK and MSG.

VIT: Increases your maximum health.

RES: Decreases damage taken by your shell and improves resistance to stat effects.

ATK: Increases damage for physical attacks.

MSG: Increases damage for umami (magical) attacks.

For the early game, I highly recommend focusing on ATK, RES and a bit of VIT. MSG gets extremely valuable later on, but it won’t do much for you during your first bosses (in which you’ll probably be struggling the most). Invest heavily on ATK first, but get some of your Microplastics on your defensive stats too as opposing crabs can pinch hard.

I suggest increasing RES over VIT early as once you get access to your first shell, you shouldn’t be fighting without one at any given time. Free movement is useful, and it feels good, but the extra protection from a shell never gets old. But you’ll still receive direct hits from time to time, so a bit of VIT later wouldn’t hurt.

This is one of the main aspects that separates Another Crab’s Treasure from regular Souls games. Whether you’re a veteran from those or are just here to see some crabs punching themselves to death, learning how to use your shell for offensive counterattacks is key if you’re aiming for some bigger fish to fry.

And as you collect more trash in the deep seas, you can later respec your whole build to turn Kril into an unstoppable Umagi-using machine, which will decimate most of your opponents almost as fast as using a gun. But for the early portions, you’ll do just fine with your old reliable fork.

