How to Extract Aspects in Diablo 4 Season 4

The method to extract Aspects has changed in Diablo 4, and players returning in Season 4 may be confused. This guide will explain how you can complete the extractions in Loot Reborn and where to see your collection.

Diablo 4: How to Extract Aspects

Screenshot by The Escapist.

Salvage Legendary items at any Blacksmith to automatically extract Aspects for the Codex of Power. When you find an item with an Aspect that you haven’t learned yet, there will be a crossed-weapons logo stamped on. So, if you see the logo in your inventory, make sure to save those items. Even if you’ve already used them, they can be brought to a Blacksmith and salvaged.

Bring a Legendary Item to a Blacksmith.

Scroll to the Salvage option.

Salvage the Diablo 4 item with the Aspect you want to extract.

Once you salvage a Legendary item with an undiscovered Aspect, you can find it in the Codex of Power. After the Season 4 update, all Aspects in the game are placed in the Codex. Whether you learn them in a dungeon or from the Blacksmith, they can all be accessed in the same place. And you still need to search for the top-tier version of each Aspect in the game for the best results. Although you might have an Aspect unlocked, that doesn’t mean it’s the best version. Greater Affixes will still be your best rolls.

In the past, the Occultist was the vendor that could extract Aspects in Diablo 4. Now, the Occultist helps with changing those alone. If you want to change an Aspect on your existing gear, open the Imprinting tab at this vendor and select the option you want from the Codex of Power. Depending on your unlocks, there will be a percentage range. With any luck, you can hit the maximum power for some high-level stats.

That’s all there is to the extraction mechanic now. Keep grinding for Legendary items and destroy them at your favorite Blacksmith.

Diablo 4 is available now on PC, Xbox, and PlayStation.

