How To Respec in Top Spin 2K25

So, your playstyle has changed a bit since starting up Top Spin 2K25, has it? Let’s find out what we need to do to respec our character, and why it may be important to do so.

Recommended Videos

How To Reset Stats in Top Spin 2K25

Screenshot by The Escapist

If you’re hoping to respec your character, the first thing you’ll want to do is make sure that you’ve got enough VC to make that happen. If you’re hoping to farm for some extra VC, we’ve got your back. You’ll need 2,700 VC to respec your character, and this can be achieved in a few hours of normal gameplay. If you’ve purchased the Centre Court Pass, this could be achieved even quicker.

Screenshot by The Escapist

Once you’ve gotten your hands on the required VC, head into the Skills menu of MyCareer. When applying Stat points to your character, you may notice the option to reassign. Pressing and holding the Y/Triangle Button on your controller will allow you to Respec your character from the start, returning you back to the basics and returning all of your points.

Why You Should Respec in Top Spin 2K25

Screenshot by The Escapist

One of the main reasons you’d want to respec your character is to change your playstyle. Your playstyle when you first start your MyCareer mode is likely going to change as you learn more about the game, and it’s important to be able to change your skills to fit your new playstyle.

It’s also a quick way to ensure that you’re always on top of your game. It’s one of the best ways, beyond getting new fittings, to increase your overall stats and take home countless trophies in your career.

Top Spin 2K25 is available now on PC via Steam, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One & Xbox Series X|S.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more