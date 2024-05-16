Is Sakamoto Days Getting An Anime in 2024? Answered

If you’re looking for something that combines the action of John Wick with an astonishing sense of humor, Sakamoto Days is something you need to read. Will we get that chance soon for those who prefer to watch an anime over reading a manga?

Is There A Sakamoto Days Anime in Development?

Image by VIZ/Yuto Suzuki

Unfortunately, as of this writing, there is no confirmed Sakamoto Days anime in development. This truly feels like a shame because the action is some of the best around and would likely be well-received in all regions. As the series continues to bloom in popularity, however, we can only hope that the chances for an anime adaptation increase alongside that.

While there is an IMDB listing for a Sakamoto Days television program, there is no confirmation that this is something that has been greenlit. Perhaps they’re waiting for more chapters to be released or just waiting to find the perfect studio that could bring the fast-paced action sequences to life on screen. Needless to say, Sakamoto Days feels like the perfect manga to receive an anime, so we can only hope for some official confirmation in the coming months that development has started.

When Did Sakamoto Days Start?

Sakamoto Days is a relatively newer manga, starting in November 2020. Printed in the Weekly Shonen Jump magazine and available to read online via VIZ, it follows the story of Taro Sakamoto — a former hitman who has thrown away his past but refuses to throw away any leftovers. He’s started a family, but things start going south for him and his plan quickly, resulting in some of the greatest manga action on the market.

Whether you’re looking for something that will get your heart pumping or just need to get a few good laughs in, Sakamoto Days is highly recommended.

Sakamoto Days is available to read on VIZ.

