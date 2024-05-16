Sakamoto Days Chapter 166 Release Date Confirmed

Anyone looking for an action-packed and humorous manga to lose themselves in need to check out Sakamoto Days. If you’re all caught up and ready to rumble, let’s find out when the latest chapter will be released.

Image by VIZ/Yuto Suzuki

If you’re eager to tear into the latest chapter of Sakamoto Days, you’ll only need to wait until May 19, 2024. If you’re planning on checking out the newest chapter on VIZ/Shonen Jump, be ready to refresh your screen at the following times:

8:00am Pacific Time

9:00am Mountain Time

10:00am Central Time

11:00am Eastern Time

Sakamoto Days receives a weekly manga release, with Volumes released at a later date. If you’re always eager to see what is happening in this exciting manga, make sure you know where you can catch the latest chapters.

Where Can I Read Sakamoto Days Online?

Hoping to catch up with the latest adventures of Taro Sakamoto and friends? You’ll want to check out VIZ/Shonen Jump for all of the latest chapters of this thrilling action comedy. The first three chapters and the latest three chapters are free for all readers, but if you’re hoping to see what’s happened in between those points, you’ll need to sign up for a VIZ Premium membership. It’s only $2.99 a month, and for the chance to catch the latest Sakamoto Days chapters alongside other great manga like My Hero Academia, it’s well worth the subscription.

There are plenty of great manga out there, but Sakamoto Days is one of my favorites. It’s got a great combination of humor, action, and everything in between. If you’re a fan of Spy X Family or Way of the Househusband, then this may be your new obsession.

Sakamoto Days is available to read now on VIZ/Shonen Jump.

