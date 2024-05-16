Taro holding a gun and a scanner in Sakamoto Days
Sakamoto Days Chapter 166 Release Date Confirmed

Find out when the next chapter of this exciting manga will be coming out.
Anyone looking for an action-packed and humorous manga to lose themselves in need to check out Sakamoto Days. If you’re all caught up and ready to rumble, let’s find out when the latest chapter will be released.

Sakamoto Days Chapter 166 Release Date

Taro Sakamoto sitting behind the counter in his convenience store
If you’re eager to tear into the latest chapter of Sakamoto Days, you’ll only need to wait until May 19, 2024. If you’re planning on checking out the newest chapter on VIZ/Shonen Jump, be ready to refresh your screen at the following times:

  • 8:00am Pacific Time
  • 9:00am Mountain Time
  • 10:00am Central Time
  • 11:00am Eastern Time

Sakamoto Days receives a weekly manga release, with Volumes released at a later date. If you’re always eager to see what is happening in this exciting manga, make sure you know where you can catch the latest chapters.

Where Can I Read Sakamoto Days Online?

Hoping to catch up with the latest adventures of Taro Sakamoto and friends? You’ll want to check out VIZ/Shonen Jump for all of the latest chapters of this thrilling action comedy. The first three chapters and the latest three chapters are free for all readers, but if you’re hoping to see what’s happened in between those points, you’ll need to sign up for a VIZ Premium membership. It’s only $2.99 a month, and for the chance to catch the latest Sakamoto Days chapters alongside other great manga like My Hero Academia, it’s well worth the subscription.

There are plenty of great manga out there, but Sakamoto Days is one of my favorites. It’s got a great combination of humor, action, and everything in between. If you’re a fan of Spy X Family or Way of the Househusband, then this may be your new obsession.

Sakamoto Days is available to read now on VIZ/Shonen Jump.

