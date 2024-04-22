Is the Centre Court Pass Worth It in Top Spin 2K25?

It’s 2024, so even tennis games aren’t immune to having a Battle Pass. Should you invest in the Centre Court Pass in Top Spin 2K25, or is it more of a fault than an Ace?

Should You Get the Centre Court Pass in Top Spin 2K25?

Screenshot by The Escapist

If you’re planning on investing plenty of time in Top Spin 2K25 and don’t mind grinding through a Battle Pass, then the Centre Court Pass is worth your time and money. You’ll find that you can unlock a variety of different items, including the following:

Cosmetics

VC

XP Boosts

If you’re planning on spending plenty of time in MyCareer, the cosmetics options themselves may make this pass worth your time and money. As you continue to level up through the 50 Available tiers, you’ll unlock increasingly rare items.

How Do You Level Up the Centre Court Pass in Top Spin 2K25?

Screenshot by The Escapist

Looking to unlock everything as quickly as possible in the Centre Court Pass? Be sure to pay attention to the Daily, Weekly, and Repeatable tasks that can be viewed at the end of a match. Use the shoulder buttons of your preferred controller to navigate over to the Challenges tab to see all of the available challenges that can be taken on at the moment.

If you’re dedicated, you can burn through the Centre Court Pass rather quickly and get some unique items. These can also be great for players jumping into MyCareer, as mentioned above. XP Boosts help you level up quickly, making the grind a little more bearable overall.

No matter if you’re a casual fan or the most dedicated tennis fan around, Top Spin 2K25 has plenty to love, so grab your racket and get ready to hit the court.

Top Spin 2K25 will be available on April 26, 2024, on PC via Steam, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One & Xbox Series X|S.

