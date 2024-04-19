Top Spin 2K25 Release Date, All Editions & More

After a very long hiatus, Top Spin 2K25 is looking to bring Tennis back into the limelight. With a variety of different editions, let’s find out what they all include and which may be the best for you.

When Does Top Spin 2K25 Release?

Image by 2K Games

Top Spin 2K25 releases on April 26, 2024, for players that purchase the standard edition, and launches with an early access period on April 23, 2024, for players who have purchased either the Deluxe or Grand Slam editions. While three days of Early Access may not seem like much, those who have been waiting for a new Tennis game since 2011 are going to want to dive in as soon as possible.

All Top Spin 2K25 Editions & Bonuses

Image by 2K Games

As mentioned above, there are 3 different editions of Top Spin 2K25, and they are as follows:

Top Spin 2K25 Standard Edition $59.99 for PlayStation 4 & Xbox One $69.99 for PlayStation 5 & Xbox Series X|S (Cross Generational Bundle, includes PS4 or XBONE copy) Top Spin 2K25 Game Under the Lights Pack

Top Spin 2K25 Deluxe Edition $99.99 for PlayStation 4| PlayStation 5 & Xbox One | Xbox Series X|S Top Spin 2K25 Game Under the Lights Pack 3-Day Early Access New Wave Pack Rookie Rise Pack

Top Spin 2K25 Grand-Slam Edition $119.99 for PlayStation 4| PlayStation 5 & Xbox One | Xbox Series X|S Top Spin 2K25 Game Under the Lights Pack New Wave Pack Rookie Rise Pack 3-Day Early Access All Access Pass Grand Slam Champions Pack



The main draw of the more expensive editions would have to be boosts for MyCareer mode and exclusive cosmetics for the Pro Players in the game. No matter which you pick, you’re bound to find a fantastic sports game underneath.

Which Edition of Top Spin 2K25 Should You Get?

Image by 2K Games

If you’re eager to see what Top Spin 2K25 has to offer, either the Deluxe Edition or the Grand Slam Edition of the game are going to be our recommendation. Not only do you get that 3-Day Early Access period, but you’ll also unlock a variety of cosmetics for your favorite pros and boosts for MyCareer.

If you can wait until the official release date, then the Standard Edition of Top Spin 2K25 should be more than enough. You’ve already waited 11 years, what’s an extra 3 days, right?

Top Spin 2K25 will be available on April 26, 2024, on PC via Steam, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One & Xbox Series X|S.

