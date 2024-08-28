The Max Out season in Pokemon GO brings the largest influx of new Pokemon to catch in the wild that we’ve seen in quite some time. Along with highly anticipated Galar starters, Stonjourner will also debut in Pokemon GO – but getting one requires some specific parameters.

Recommended Videos

Is Stonjourner in Pokemon GO?

The Galarian Big Rock Pokemon Stonjourner debuted in Pokemon GO on September 3, 2024, as part of the Max Out season. It first appeared in Pokemon Sword and Shield.

Stonjourner is a wild encounter, so it will pop up randomly during your adventures after its debut. However, not all trainers will be able to get one without a little extra effort.

How To Get Stonjourner in Pokemon GO

Stonjourner is a region-specific Pokemon, meaning it will only spawn for players in the United Kingdom.

That means there are only two ways to get one: travel to the United Kingdom or trade with someone who’s visited the UK to catch a spare Stonjourner. There are 51 region-specific Pokemon now that Stonjourner is joining the list, so these rare finds are nothing new for Pokemon GO trainers.

Related: Can Ponyta & Galarian Ponyta Be Shiny in Pokemon GO?

The good news is that many of the existing region-specific Pokemon eventually pop up outside of their home regions during special events. For instance, Corsola and Sawk were recently available in the US during events despite usually being region-locked.

So, even though it may take a while, it’s likely we’ll eventually have the ability to catch Stonjourner outside of the UK through a special event that lets it spawn in other areas for a limited time.

Can Stonjourner Be Shiny in Pokemon GO?

Image via The Pokemon Company

At the time of its debut, the Shiny version of Stonjourner will not be available in Pokemon GO. It does have a Shiny variant in the main series games, which is a slightly darker color of stone than the typical version.

Like many new Pokemon, we’ll likely see the Shiny release later on as part of a special event or Community Day.

If you’re in the UK, you’ve got an exciting new Pokemon to catch and trade with players from other regions. For the rest of us, we better stock up on tradeworthy Pokemon or wait for a special event in Pokemon GO so we can add Stonjourner to our Pokedex.

Pokemon GO is available to play now.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy