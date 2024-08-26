When Does the Pokémon Go Max Out Season Begin?

2024 has already been a great year for Pokémon Go but it looks to only be getting bigger. The next season, Max Out has been announced, and it looks to be huge. Here’s when the season will start, end, and what to expect from it.

When Does Pokémon Go Max Out Begin?

Pokémon Go’s next season dubbed Max Out will kick off on Sept. 3, 2024. This was announced in a clip shared to the official Pokémon Go YouTube channel teasing the upcoming season which will be available for players all across the globe in September.

When Does Pokémon Go Max Out End?

Pokémon Go’s Max Out Season will conclude on Dec. 3, 2024. That means you’ll get three months of action from this season wrapping up right in time for the holidays.

This shouldn’t be a surprise for longtime players as seasons typically run for a quarter, so expect to get four new seasons each year. Of course, that means there will be one more will arrive after Max Out, before the end of 2024.

What’s New in Pokémon Go Max Out?

Max Out will introduce Dynamax Pokémon to Pokémon Go for the very first time. This has been teased in recent weeks, but now with the season’s official announcement, we know for sure that it’s on the way.

That’s not the only tease in the announcement, keen-eyed fans will notice the feet of three favorite starter Pokémon seemingly hinting at another new addition to the game. Galar starter Pokémon Grookey, Scorbunny, and Sobble may be joining the game as part of Max Out. Expect an official announcement regarding this in the coming weeks, but from our first glimpse, it seems all but confirmed.

There will be plenty more to enjoy during Max Out, so for now we suggest marking down Sept. 3 on your calendar and being ready to jump into the new season.

