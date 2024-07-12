Every Shiny to Catch During Pokémon GO Fest 2024: Global

Pokémon Go Fest 2024: Global is finally here, and one of the best things to do during the event is Shiny hunt. There will be a ton of Pokémon available to catch during the day, and here’s a look at all of the ones that can be Shiny.

All Shiny Pokémon in Pokémon GO Fest 2024: Global

If you’re looking to capture all the Shiny Pokémon that you can during Go Fest 2024: Global then you’ve got a lot to do in a short amount of time.

There are several new Shiny Pokémon in this event including Ultra Beasts that can be encountered through Five-Star Raids. Other Shiny Pokémon must be encountered through certain habitats when they are active in the rotation.

Here is a full list of the Shiny Pokémon you can expect to encounter during Go Fest 2024: Global.

Image Pokémon Habitat Pikachu Wearing a Moon Crown One-Star Raids Pikachu Wearing a Sun Crown One-Star Raids Jangmo-o One-Star Raids Espeon Wearing a Day Scarf Three-Star Raids Umbreon Wearing a Night Scarft Three-Star Raids Nihilego Five-Star Raids Buzzwole Five-Star Raids Pheromosa Five-Star Raids Xurkitree Five-Star Raids Celesteela Five-Star Raids Kartana Five-Star Raids Guzzlord Five-Star Raids Necrozma Five-Star Raids Pidgey Dawn Meadow Pikachu Wearing Sun Crown Dawn Meadow Hoothoot Dawn Meadow Hoppip Dawn Meadow Girafarig Dawn Meadow Wingull Dawn Meadow Snivy Dawn Meadow Cottonee Dawn Meadow Ducklett Dawn Meadow Ferroseed Dawn Meadow Axew Dawn Meadow Galarian Stunfisk Dawn Meadow Heatmor Dawn Meadow Inkay Dawn Meadow Charmander Shining Day Dratini Shining Day Sunkern Shining Day Dunsparce Shining Day Hisuian Sneasal Shining Day Roselia Shining Day Solrock Shining Day Helioptile Shining Day Tyrunt Shining Day Dedenne Shining Day Yungoos Shining Day Fomantis Shining Day Jangmo-o Shining Day Pikachu Wearing a Moon Crown Creeping Dusk Eevee Creeping Dusk Spinarak Creeping Dusk Volbeat Creeping Dusk Illumise Creeping Dusk Gible Creeping Dusk Venipede Creeping Dusk Emolga Creeping Dusk Litwick Creeping Dusk Golett Creeping Dusk Durant Creeping Dusk Espurr Creeping Dusk Phantump Creeping Dusk Grubbin Creeping Dusk Alolan Rattata Darkest Night Gligar Darkest Night Sneasal Darkest Night Teddiursa Darkest Night Mudkip Darkest Night Carvanha Darkest Night Lunatone Darkest Night Deino Darkest Night Binacle Darkest Night Amaura Darkest Night Crabrawler Darkest Night Morelull Darkest Night Unown (A, D, G, H, I, N, T, Y)

Pokémon Go Fest 2024: Global Habitat Rotation

The habitat in Pokémon Go will rotate throughout the first day of Pokémon Go Fest 2024: Global. During these times different Pokémon will be available to catch. Each habitat will remain active for an hour before changing again.

Here is a look at what time each habitat will be active.

Habitat Times Dawn Meadows 10 am, 2 pm Shining Day 11 am, 3 pm Creeping Dusk 12 pm, 4 pm Darkest Night 1 pm, 5 pm

Hopefully, with this list, you can make the most of Go Fest 2024: Global and catch as many Shiny Pokémon as possible.

