Pokemon GO Fest 2024 Global Promo Image featuring several Pokemon including Pikachu and Charizard
Image via Niantic
Every Shiny to Catch During Pokémon GO Fest 2024: Global

Get hunting!
Published: Jul 12, 2024 01:37 am

Pokémon Go Fest 2024: Global is finally here, and one of the best things to do during the event is Shiny hunt. There will be a ton of Pokémon available to catch during the day, and here’s a look at all of the ones that can be Shiny.

All Shiny Pokémon in Pokémon GO Fest 2024: Global

Several Ducklett swimming in a pond, with a Shiny Ducklett in the background
Image via The Pokemon Company

If you’re looking to capture all the Shiny Pokémon that you can during Go Fest 2024: Global then you’ve got a lot to do in a short amount of time.

There are several new Shiny Pokémon in this event including Ultra Beasts that can be encountered through Five-Star Raids. Other Shiny Pokémon must be encountered through certain habitats when they are active in the rotation.

Here is a full list of the Shiny Pokémon you can expect to encounter during Go Fest 2024: Global.

ImagePokémon Habitat 
Pikachu Wearing a Moon CrownOne-Star Raids
Pikachu Wearing a Sun CrownOne-Star Raids
Jangmo-oOne-Star Raids
Espeon Wearing a Day ScarfThree-Star Raids
Umbreon Wearing a Night ScarftThree-Star Raids
NihilegoFive-Star Raids
BuzzwoleFive-Star Raids
PheromosaFive-Star Raids
XurkitreeFive-Star Raids
CelesteelaFive-Star Raids
KartanaFive-Star Raids
GuzzlordFive-Star Raids
NecrozmaFive-Star Raids
PidgeyDawn Meadow
Pikachu Wearing Sun CrownDawn Meadow
HoothootDawn Meadow
HoppipDawn Meadow
GirafarigDawn Meadow
WingullDawn Meadow
SnivyDawn Meadow
CottoneeDawn Meadow
DucklettDawn Meadow
FerroseedDawn Meadow
AxewDawn Meadow
Galarian StunfiskDawn Meadow
HeatmorDawn Meadow
InkayDawn Meadow
CharmanderShining Day
DratiniShining Day
SunkernShining Day
DunsparceShining Day
Hisuian SneasalShining Day
RoseliaShining Day
SolrockShining Day
HelioptileShining Day
TyruntShining Day
DedenneShining Day
YungoosShining Day
FomantisShining Day
Jangmo-oShining Day
Pikachu Wearing a Moon CrownCreeping Dusk
EeveeCreeping Dusk
SpinarakCreeping Dusk
VolbeatCreeping Dusk
IllumiseCreeping Dusk
GibleCreeping Dusk
VenipedeCreeping Dusk
EmolgaCreeping Dusk
LitwickCreeping Dusk
GolettCreeping Dusk
DurantCreeping Dusk
EspurrCreeping Dusk
PhantumpCreeping Dusk
GrubbinCreeping Dusk
Alolan RattataDarkest Night
GligarDarkest Night
SneasalDarkest Night
TeddiursaDarkest Night
MudkipDarkest Night
CarvanhaDarkest Night
LunatoneDarkest Night
DeinoDarkest Night
BinacleDarkest Night
AmauraDarkest Night
CrabrawlerDarkest Night
MorelullDarkest Night
Unown (A, D, G, H, I, N, T, Y)

Pokémon Go Fest 2024: Global Habitat Rotation

The habitat in Pokémon Go will rotate throughout the first day of Pokémon Go Fest 2024: Global. During these times different Pokémon will be available to catch. Each habitat will remain active for an hour before changing again.

Here is a look at what time each habitat will be active.

HabitatTimes
Dawn Meadows10 am, 2 pm
Shining Day11 am, 3 pm
Creeping Dusk12 pm, 4 pm
Darkest Night1 pm, 5 pm

Hopefully, with this list, you can make the most of Go Fest 2024: Global and catch as many Shiny Pokémon as possible.

Pokemon
pokemon GO
