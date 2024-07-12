Every Shiny to Catch During Pokémon GO Fest 2024: Global

Pokémon Go Fest 2024: Global is finally here, and one of the best things to do during the event is Shiny hunt. There will be a ton of Pokémon available to catch during the day, and here’s a look at all of the ones that can be Shiny.
All Shiny Pokémon in Pokémon GO Fest 2024: Global
If you’re looking to capture all the Shiny Pokémon that you can during Go Fest 2024: Global then you’ve got a lot to do in a short amount of time.
There are several new Shiny Pokémon in this event including Ultra Beasts that can be encountered through Five-Star Raids. Other Shiny Pokémon must be encountered through certain habitats when they are active in the rotation.
Here is a full list of the Shiny Pokémon you can expect to encounter during Go Fest 2024: Global.
|Image
|Pokémon
|Habitat
|Pikachu Wearing a Moon Crown
|One-Star Raids
|Pikachu Wearing a Sun Crown
|One-Star Raids
|Jangmo-o
|One-Star Raids
|Espeon Wearing a Day Scarf
|Three-Star Raids
|Umbreon Wearing a Night Scarft
|Three-Star Raids
|Nihilego
|Five-Star Raids
|Buzzwole
|Five-Star Raids
|Pheromosa
|Five-Star Raids
|Xurkitree
|Five-Star Raids
|
|Celesteela
|Five-Star Raids
|Kartana
|Five-Star Raids
|Guzzlord
|Five-Star Raids
|Necrozma
|Five-Star Raids
|Pidgey
|Dawn Meadow
|Pikachu Wearing Sun Crown
|Dawn Meadow
|Hoothoot
|Dawn Meadow
|Hoppip
|Dawn Meadow
|Girafarig
|Dawn Meadow
|Wingull
|Dawn Meadow
|
|Snivy
|Dawn Meadow
|Cottonee
|Dawn Meadow
|Ducklett
|Dawn Meadow
|Ferroseed
|Dawn Meadow
|Axew
|Dawn Meadow
|Galarian Stunfisk
|Dawn Meadow
|Heatmor
|Dawn Meadow
|Inkay
|Dawn Meadow
|Charmander
|Shining Day
|Dratini
|Shining Day
|
|Sunkern
|Shining Day
|Dunsparce
|Shining Day
|Hisuian Sneasal
|Shining Day
|Roselia
|Shining Day
|Solrock
|Shining Day
|Helioptile
|Shining Day
|Tyrunt
|Shining Day
|Dedenne
|Shining Day
|Yungoos
|Shining Day
|Fomantis
|Shining Day
|
|Jangmo-o
|Shining Day
|Pikachu Wearing a Moon Crown
|Creeping Dusk
|Eevee
|Creeping Dusk
|Spinarak
|Creeping Dusk
|Volbeat
|Creeping Dusk
|Illumise
|Creeping Dusk
|Gible
|Creeping Dusk
|Venipede
|Creeping Dusk
|Emolga
|Creeping Dusk
|Litwick
|Creeping Dusk
|
|Golett
|Creeping Dusk
|Durant
|Creeping Dusk
|Espurr
|Creeping Dusk
|Phantump
|Creeping Dusk
|Grubbin
|Creeping Dusk
|Alolan Rattata
|Darkest Night
|Gligar
|Darkest Night
|Sneasal
|Darkest Night
|Teddiursa
|Darkest Night
|Mudkip
|Darkest Night
|Carvanha
|Darkest Night
|Lunatone
|Darkest Night
|Deino
|Darkest Night
|Binacle
|Darkest Night
|Amaura
|Darkest Night
|Crabrawler
|Darkest Night
|Morelull
|Darkest Night
|Unown (A, D, G, H, I, N, T, Y)
Pokémon Go Fest 2024: Global Habitat Rotation
The habitat in Pokémon Go will rotate throughout the first day of Pokémon Go Fest 2024: Global. During these times different Pokémon will be available to catch. Each habitat will remain active for an hour before changing again.
Here is a look at what time each habitat will be active.
|Habitat
|Times
|Dawn Meadows
|10 am, 2 pm
|Shining Day
|11 am, 3 pm
|Creeping Dusk
|12 pm, 4 pm
|Darkest Night
|1 pm, 5 pm
Hopefully, with this list, you can make the most of Go Fest 2024: Global and catch as many Shiny Pokémon as possible.