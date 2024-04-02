When Is the Jujutsu Kaisen: Phantom Parade Global Release?

The world of Jujutsu Kaisen continues to grow each year and Phantom Parade is one of the latest additions to this universe. The mobile game boasts all of your favorite characters from the anime alongside unique game-exclusive characters and storylines and for that fact alone we expect a lot of fans to have their interest piqued. Of course, there will need to be a global release before everyone can get a taste.

When does Jujutsu Kaisen: Phantom Parade release?

Jujutsu Kaisen: Phantom Parade is available now in Japan, but there is currently no plan to release it outside of the country. Given the massive success of Jujutsu Kaisen, we’d expect the mobile game to eventually arrive around the globe at a later date, but again, no plans have been set.

If you are in Japan or have a way of accessing and installing Japanese apps the game can be downloaded from the Google Play Store and App Store. It was first released on these platforms on Nov. 21, 2023. It isn’t uncommon for games to launch in a single region, and often this is for testing and optimization purposes. Of course, some games sadly never get expanded to the rest of the globe, but we’re optimistic that Phantom Parade will.

The last update from developer TOHO Games had no mention of a global release, but it did show that development on a PC version of the game is coming. With a PC launch, it would only make sense that a global version should also be in the works, but if it isn’t you can bet that the community will quickly get to work on a translated version.

This is all the available information about Jujutsu Kiasen: Phantom Parade right now, for the time being, you’ll need to default to the Japanese version if you want to play.

