Is High School DxD Getting a Sequel

High School DxD fans have been living in a drought since 2018, and there have been few signs that it will be ending anytime soon. Who doesn’t want more from this story? Well, the good news is that there could be a sequel in the plans very soon.

Is There a Sequel to High School DxD

Image via Kadokawa

As far as anime goes there is no indication of a new show on the way, nor the highly anticipated fifth season, however, a light novel, Junior High School DxD will be arriving later in May 2024. This release is said to be a direct sequel.

According to information posted to social media regarding Junior High School DxD, the story may follow one of Miyamoto Musashi’s descendants after they get their hands on a sentient blade. This weapon isn’t normal, it is capable of absorbing power from enemies it pierces and uses that energy in a very High School DxD way.

For now, it isn’t clear whether the first volume of Junior High School DxD dubbed “The Transfer Student is a Samurai Girl” will be a standalone story or the first volume of a series. The release was first announced by Kadokawa back in October 2023.

While the idea of this light novel sounds cool, most fans are just hanging out for more of the anime, but sadly there’s no update on where that is right now. Season 5 of High School DxD was scheduled to arrive in 2020, but COVID delays thrust the release into limbo where it has remained since.

Of course, if you want to find out what happens in the show you can always read the mainline Light Novel series instead. But we get it, there’s something about watching this show that doesn’t hit the same when you’re just reading. You can stream High School DxD now on Crunchyroll.

