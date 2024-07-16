Chainsaw Man Chapter 171 Recap & Spoilers

We’re about to kick things into high gear, as it looks like we’re in for another big action sequence in the manga. Here’s a full recap of everything that happened in Chainsaw Man chapter 171.

What Happened in Chainsaw Man Chapter 171?

After the shocking revelation of Nayuta’s death in chapter 170 of Chainsaw Man, Denji isn’t in a good place right now. Chapter 171 picks up where we left off, as Denji figures out how to confront Barem, as well as the threat of the Public Safety folks who are allegedly waiting for him outside of Sushishi.

Barem’s Time Is Up

The chapter opens with Denji staring at Nayuta’s head in shock. Barem apologizes nonchalantly and says this is downright cruel of him, but there’s no way around it as this is to save the world. Just as he’s about to take another bite of his sushi, Denji lunges at him and both of them are caught in a chokehold.

Denji’s own intestines spill out of his gut and wrap around his neck as he begins his transformation into the Black Chainsaw Man. As it turns out, Chainsaw Man’s intestinal scarf comes from his own gut. As he transforms, Denji also rips Barem’s head off and tosses it to the ground, all while Asa is watching from the sidelines.

After that, his transformation is complete. Denji has now become the Black Chainsaw Man who can erase devils permanently.

Public Safety Special Division

Outside of the sushi restaurant, we see that the Public Safety officers have surrounded the place. This is also out first look at Special Division 5, which seems to be largely made up of fiends and devils, similar to the Division that Denji was in during the first arc with Makima, Power, and Aki.

The fiends are told that this is their big debut, and that their performance today will be evaluated. Their goal is to at least injure Chainsaw Man, or slow him down. Their performance will also determine whether they’ll be treated as members of society, or put down as fiends.

We see a total of five fiends, led by a human Public Safety member, and the chapter ends.

And that does it for our Chainsaw Man chapter 171 recap for now.

