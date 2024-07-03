Chainsaw Man Chapter 170 Recap & Spoilers

Okay it’s official. Things have finally sped up in Chainsaw Man and taken a turn for the worse. Here’s a full recap of everything that went down in Chainsaw Man chapter 170.

What Happened in Chainsaw Man Chapter 170?

If you thought Barem offering Denji the sushi in chapter 169 was kinda sus, you’d be right. Turns out he’s been stuffing Denji with what is very likely Nayuta’s dead body this entire time, all in an effort to draw out Chainsaw Man’s power of being able to erase devil names.

There are a few other things to consider in this chapter as well, so let’s get right into it.

Using Chainsaw Man’s Power

The chapter starts with Barem giving Denji some sushi. Things have to be done in the proper order, he says as he starts with the light toppings, followed by some squid. Denji eats the sushi roughly, stuffing it in his mouth and gulping it down, which prompts Barem to tell him to savor it.

When Denji asks if he just wants him to kill the Public Safety agents, Barem says it’s a tempting offer, but what everyone really wants is to use Chainsaw Man’s real power. That is, the power to erase devil names. According to Barem, Denji needs two things to complete his transformation: everyone’s fear, and Denji’s unhappiness.

That first bit was made complicated due to the fact that everyone has been worshiping Chainsaw Man as some sort of superhero. Before making his second point, though, Barem says it’s time for the deluxe fatty tuna.

Deluxe Fatty Tuna

The chef sends the sushi down the conveyor belt, and the entire table is in an uproar. As it turns out, the “deluxe fatty tuna” is actually Nayuta’s head served on a sushi plate. After hearing Barem’s explanation, it’s probably safe to assume that this is part of his plan to draw out Chainsaw Man’s real power by causing Denji deep unhappiness and suffering.

And that does it for our Chainsaw Man chapter 170 recap.

