Chainsaw Man Chapter 172 Release Date & Time Confirmed

Things have officially heated up in Chainsaw Man as we head into our next big action sequence of the series. If you’re wondering when Chainsaw Man chapter 172 is releasing, here’s what you need to know.

When Does Chainsaw Man Chapter 172 Come Out?

Good news. There’s no break this week, which means that Chainsaw Man chapter 172 will be releasing on July 23, 11 a.m. Eastern Time. Which is good, too, as it would totally suck to have to wait an extra week just as we’re about to get to the good stuff.

I’ve included a few different timezones down below as well to give you a better idea of what time the chapter will be available in your own local region:

Timezone Release Date and Time USA – East Coast July 23, 11 a.m. ET USA – West Coast July 23, 8 a.m. PT Europe July 23, 5 p.m. CET Australia July 24, 1 a.m. AUST Japan July 24, 12 a.m. JST

Where Can You Read Chainsaw Man?

You’ll be able to read Chainsaw Man via the usual channels like Viz and Mangaplus. These sites usually allow you to read the latest chapter for free, but you’ll have to pay a small fee or subscribe if you’re looking to read the whole series. For Mangaplus, you’ll be able to read the full series for free for the first time, but keep in mind that you cannot go back to previously read chapters.

In chapter 171, we saw Denji dealing with the fact that Nayuta is well and truly dead. He confronts Barem immediately and kills him, and also transforms into the Black Chainsaw Man proper, meaning he can now permanently erase devils by killing them.

At the same time, Public Safety has also surrounded the sushi restaurant, and we got to see the debut of the new Special Division. This Division is led by one human and five fiends.

And that’s all you need to know about Chainsaw Man chapter 172’s release date and time for now.

