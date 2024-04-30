Where To Read the Attack on Titan ‘Bad Boy’ Manga

Attack on Titan is getting a new story in 2024 and it will focus on everyone’s favorite Survey Corps member, Levi Ackerman. This new look into the unique world of the series is titled ‘Bad Boy’ and here’s how you can read it.

How To Read Levi’s Attack on Titan Manga Spin-Off ‘Bad Boy’

Image via Kodansha

The only way to read Attack on Titan’s One-Shot Bad Boy is to purchase the official art book for the series, Attack on Titan Artbook: Fly. Included in this package alongside the 200-page color art book is a new manga called Vol. 35, and this is where you can see and read the story.

This release is only slated for Japan at the moment, meaning you won’t be able to purchase it in the English language anytime soon. Fly is set to arrive in Japan on April 30, so we expect translations of the bonus manga to be shared on the internet in the days or weeks that follow.

Inside Fly’s bonus manga fans will get a new glimpse into the life and upbringing of Levi Ackerman. This story will give us a new perspective on the popular character outside of what we saw in the main series, and the spin-off Attack on Titan: No Regrets.

Unfortunately, there will be no official way to read this story outside of purchasing the book. Furthermore, it likely won’t get an English release anytime soon. The good news is that fans are always quick to translate themselves so if you want to enjoy this story in English you should be capable of doing that in the near future.

Fly has been slated as the first and last art book in the Attack on Titan franchise. That doesn’t mean there won’t be any more bonus manga, but we wouldn’t expect any to arrive anytime soon. More likely, Fly will receive its highly anticipated English release.

