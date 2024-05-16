Did [SPOILER] Return? The Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 260 Spoiler, Explained

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 260 mainly focused on Yuji and Todo fighting Sukuna using the disorienting Boogie Woogie Cursed Technique. However, the chapter’s last page surprised readers with the tease of a character possibly back from the dead. But did Gojo really return in Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 260?

Does Gojo Return in Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 260?

The ending that hints at Gojo’s return in the latest chapter felt out of place in the story, as the previous 18 pages only focused on Yuji slowly but surely overpowering a weakened Sukuna. This was mostly thanks to the return of Aoi Todo, whose amplified Cursed Technique Boogie Woogie confuses Sukuna and allows Yuji to pummel the King of Curses. Still, even though it t seems Yuji has the upper hand, Sukuna is about to activate his Domain Expansion once more and kill Yuji until his attention is diverted to a figure in the smoke, who is teased to be Gojo.

This mysterious figure is never explicitly named, though rough translations of the narrator’s exposition state that the figure Sukuna sees is “the one buried with his own hands” and “the strongest’s ghost.” With these not-so-subtle hints, paired with the editor’s comment at the end of the chapter that “those eyes are unmistakable,” it’s hard to believe that any character other than Satoru Gojo has returned. However, Gojo’s appearance doesn’t necessarily mean that he is back from the dead.

Is Gojo Alive or a Ghost in Jujutsu Kaisen?

There have been several instances in the Jujutsu Kaisen manga that saw characters who were no longer alive appear before those who were. After Jogo’s battle with Sukuna, the King of Curses is able to hold a conversation with Jogo and visibly see him despite burning the character down to ashes. Another instance happens in the Shibuya Incident when Nanami sees his former classmate and friend Haibara in front of him, pointing toward Yuji right before Nanami is killed. Even in Chapter 236, which showcases Gojo in the afterlife, there are mentions of Haibara intervening during Nanami’s final moments.

So, it can be assumed that deceased characters with some sort of relationship with those still alive can appear to them shortly before their death. Sukuna’s battle with Gojo was largely impactful to both of them, with Sukuna stating that he’d never forget Gojo for as long as he lived. Given that Yuji can be seen in Chapter 260 dealing a devastating blow to Sukuna, it wouldn’t be surprising if this tease of Gojo’s return is merely an apparition only visible to Sukuna. Unfortunately, readers will have to wait until the next chapter to find out the truth about this surprising last page.

Jujutsu Kaisen is available to read on VIZ and other platforms.

