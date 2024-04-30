Satoru Gojo unveils his eyes in Jujutsu Kaisen
Why Does Gojo Cover His Eyes In Jujutsu Kaisen? Explained

Published: Apr 30, 2024 01:17 am

Satoru Gojo is one of the strongest characters in Jujutsu Kaisen, thanks to his six eyes and limitless cursed techniques. However, these powerful innate techniques require Gojo to cover his eyes. Here’s why.

Why Gojo Covers His Eyes in Jujutsu Kaisen

Gojo Six Eyes JJK screenshot
In Jujutsu Kaisen, Satrou Gojo is introduced in the story as the strongest there is. The series even goes so far as to show that the balance of power in the world shifted when he was born. One of the main reasons that Gojo’s birth was so monumental was due to the fact that the two cursed techniques that he was born with were an incredibly rare combination. Satoru Gojo’s limitless technique is usually passed on in the Gojo family. However, the fact that Gojo was also born with the six eyes technique is what makes him unique and powerful in Jujutsu society.

Six eyes are considered extremely rare in Jujutsu Sorcery, as the series states that Gojo is the first in 400 years to be born with both limitless and six eyes. When a sorcerer has both of these techniques, their grasp on limitless and cursed energy is elevated above practically everyone else. With glowing blue eyes, having this trait lets Gojo perceive the flow of cursed energy and even lets him see everything while his eyes are covered.

Because six eyes allow a large amount of input, Gojo must cover his eyes to dampen the strain of that much visual information on his mind. In Jujutsu Kaisen 0, Gojo wears white bandages to cover his eyes but uncovers one during an intense battle with another sorcerer. For the rest of the series, Gojo can be seen either wearing black sunglasses or a black blindfold around his eyes whenever he’s not in battle. Whenever Gojo does uncover his eyes, it’s a telltale sign that things are getting serious and that there’s an intense battle ahead.

And that’s why Gojo covers his eyes in Jujutsu Kaisen.

Jujutsu Kaisen is streaming now on Crunchyroll.

Ernesto Valenzuela
Ernesto Valenzuela is a Freelance Entertainment writer for The Escapist. For the past seven years, he has covered various festivals, movies, television, and video games for outlets such as /Film, Collider, and DiscussingFilm. In 2020, he received a Bachelor's Degree in Digital Media Production from the University of Texas at El Paso. When he’s not explaining why Metal Gear Solid 2 is the greatest game ever made, you can probably find him catching up on the One Piece anime.