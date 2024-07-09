Fairy Tail: 100 Years Quest Episode 2 Release Date Confirmed

The Fairy Tail: 100 Years Quest episode 2 release date is something you’ll want to know if you’ve been following Natsu and the gang for a long time. Here’s when episode 2 of Fairy Tail: 100 Years Quest releases.

The Fairy Tail: 100 Years Quest episode 2 release date is July 14th, right on the tail of Chapter 163 of the manga. There are a lot of anime releasing on Sunday this season, which is good news if you don’t work Sundays and have the chance to lay around and chill out, but bad news if you secretly watch anime while writing about anime for a website.

Screenshot via Crunchyroll

What Happened in Fairy Tail: 100 Years Quest Episode 1?

The episode kicks off with some newcomers to Fairy Tail, one of whom is an idiot and immediately gets punched in the head by Laxus. We cannot be clear enough about the fact that you should probably watch Fairy Tail (and its movies!) before watching this anime because you’re going to have a literal horde of characters thrown at you immediately that you might not recognize.

Anyway, of the three newcomers that turn up, only one remains, and she states her love for Natsu, at which point we learn that the fiery boy is off on the 100 Year Quest.

We cut to Natsu and his little group in an area covered with snow called Guiltina searching for the first wizard guild known as Magia Dragon. This is so that they can start the actual quest, which is called the 100 Year Quest because nobody has completed it in 100 years. They run into Elefseria, the Dragon of Law, who explains that his human friends grew old and died.

Elefseria then turns into a human, as Natsu had guessed, who then teleports around and gives us his backstory while being a creep. Elefseria then asks the group to sign an NDA, and then he reveals that the 100 Year Quest is a dragon hunt. We then see the group messing about for a bit, and then we see Gajeel pretending to be a detective while an apparent Water God watches over him. What an episode!

Fairy Tail: 100 Years Quest is available to watch now.

