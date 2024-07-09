The Suicide Squad ISEKAI anime is a unique project from Warner Bros. Animation and WIT Studio. Such a special collaboration between DC Comics and a Japanese Studio will certainly lead to inspired voice casting, especially in the English dub. Here is the confirmed English cast for Suicide Squad ISEKAI.

Suicide Squad ISEKAI English Dub Cast Confirmed

Karlii Hoch as Harley Quinn

Harley Quinn is the Joker’s partner in crime and was originally known as Harleen Quinzel, the psychiatrist at Arkham Asylum before the Joker brainwashed her into becoming a psychopathic killer much like himself. Harley is at the center of most of the action in the first four episodes, and Karlii Hoch is also known for providing voices for the English dub of Food Wars and does an excellent job in being the English voice of Harley, providing a sometimes subdued insanity that makes her action sequences hit even harder.

Jovan Jackson as Deadshot

Jovan Jackson, who also voices Steve Kido in the HiDive amine series Ya Boy Kongming, voices Deadshot in the English Dub of the Suicide Squad ISEKAI. This iteration of the character is a lot more comedic, especially in the third episode when he tries to befriend Ratcatcher. Deadshot is an assassin with incredible marksman skills, and his choice of weapons and overall character design are a fun and clever contrast to the fantasy world of the anime.

Sean Patrick Judge as Peacemaker

Peacemaker recently became a popular character thanks to James Gunn’s 2021 The Suicide Squad as well as the Peacemaker show on Max. Willing to commit any atrocity in the name of peace, Peacemaker is brought to life in the Suicide Squad ISEKAI by Sean Patrick Judge, who has also voiced characters like Olaf in Vinland Saga. Peacemaker is a no-nonsense character in the anime, and his unbothered reaction to the insane situation the Squad finds themselves in is one of the funniest parts of the anime.

Brandon Hearnsberger as Clayface

Clayface is not usually a member of the Suicide Squad in the comics or movies. However, the Suicide Squad ISEKAI makes him a member and also reinvents the character in an interesting way. The Clayface in this anime isn’t a grotesque and sometimes mindless monster but is instead an actor with a flair for the dramatic. This version of Clayface is perfect for the medium of anime, and Brandon Hearnsberger brings this unique version of the character to life in an exceptional way.

Andrew Love as King Shark

King Shark is not much different from the one seen in 2021’s The Suicide Squad. With very few lines, Nanaue’s English dub voice is done by Andrew Love, who is best known for voicing Grand Fleet Admiral Akainu in the English Dub of One Piece. King Shark may have a large and bloody presence in the Suicide Squad ISEKAI, but he is also a Shark of few words, preferring to grunt and eat instead.

Scott Gibbs as The Joker

The Joker hasn’t played too large a role in the Suicide Squad ISEKAI yet. However, he is part of a phenomenal and destructive opening chase sequence in the first episode of the series. In the English Dub of the anime, the Joker is portrayed by Scott Gibbs, known for his role as Sora in No Game No Life. Joker is an incredibly popular character, and his design and characterization in this anime stand out from other animated adaptations.

Jasmine Renee Thomas as Amanda Waller

Amanda Waller is the sinister director of ARGUS and the one responsible for creating Task Force X. Waller has her own as-of-yet unknown plans for the world discovered in Suicide Squad ISEKAI. Her character is played with cold precision by Jasmine Renee Thomas. Waller no doubt has a larger role to play in the anime as the plot further develops, and the English voice actor cast in the role is a perfect fit for the character.

Jeremy Gee as Rick Flag

Rick Flag is the reluctant commander of the Suicide Squad. He only takes point in getting the team out of danger by accident, as he was separated from his own team when entering the fantasy world in Suicide Squad ISEKAI. Jeremy Gee voices the English dub of the character and does an excellent job playing the straight man to the Squad’s antics in the anime.

Suicide Squad ISEKAI Additional English Dub Cast

Along with the main characters mentioned above, there are plenty of other additions to the series that are both classic DC Comics characters (that have yet to receive an English dub) as well as original ones introduced in the fantasy world:

Luci Christian as Princess Fione

Patricia Duran as Queen Aldora

John Gremillion as Cecil

And that’s the confirmed Suicide Squad ISEKAI English Dub cast.

Suicide Squad ISEKAI streams weekly on Max and Hulu.

