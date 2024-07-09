No Longer Allowed In Another World Anime Release Date Confirmed

No Longer Allowed in Another World, the manga about a hero who’s unqualified for and uninterested in saving the world he’s been transported to, is now an anime. Here’s the release date for No Longer Allowed in Another World anime.

Here’s When and Where No Longer Allowed in Another World Will Be Released

No Longer Allowed in Another World has its release date is on July 9, 2024, which means that it’s out to watch now, or at least the first episode is. You can watch that first episode on Crunchyroll as long as you’re a subscriber. If not, you’ll have to wait a few weeks until it becomes free-to-watch.

The episode is called “I Must Commit Double-Suicide!”, and introduces depressed writer Sensei who, in a bungled suicide attempt, is hit by a truck. He’s transported to a new world where he’s meant to become a hero, but he’s absolutely having none of it. Grim as it sounds, it looks as if he’ll be trying to end his life once again, to escape the fantasy realm, giving a twist to the isekai genre we know and love. It’s almost a complete reversal of Failure Frame, which is also making its debut.

This first episode is subtitled and while there may be a dubbed version later on, you’ll have to wait a while. With Crunchyroll, and many other similar services, the subbed version drops first. I’d expect the next episode to drop at roughly the same time next week, July 16th, followed by another on the 23rd, 30th and so on, though that’s yet to be confirmed by Crunchyroll.

The manga is still ongoing and there are currently ten collected volumes, so you can expect the show to run for several seasons, assuming there’s enough interest for it not to get cancelled after one.

No Longer Allowed in Another World is available to watch on Crunchy Roll.

