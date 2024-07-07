Failure Frame Episode Release Dates & Time

If you’re looking for something new to try during the 2024 Summer anime season then Failure Frame: I Became the Strongest and Annihilated Everything With Low-Level Spells might be the best choice for you. Here’s when episodes of the series will be released.

When Does Failure Frame: I Became the Strongest and Annihilated Everything With Low-Level Spells Release?

The first episode of Failure Frame: I Became the Strongest and Annihilated Everything With Low-Level Spells premiered on July 5. The season will continue through summer with new episodes being released weekly.

This debut season of Failure Frame will consist of 12 episodes meaning that there’s still plenty of new action to come.

To help you keep track of where we are at and what is next, here’s a look at the expected release date for every Failure Frame episode.

Episode Release Date Episode 1 July 5 Episode 2 July 12 Episode 3 July 19 Episode 4 July 26 Episode 5 Aug. 2 Episode 6 Aug. 9 Episode 7 Aug. 16 Episode 8 Aug. 23 Episode 9 Aug. 30 Episode 10 Sept. 6 Episode 11 Sept. 13 Episode 12 Sept. 20

Episode release dates can change for a variety of factors but you can relax. If any of the Failure Frame episodes are delayed then this article will be updated, so make sure to check back regularly to stay in the loop.

What Time Do New Episodes of Failure Frame Release?

Failure Frame: I Became the Strongest and Annihilated Everything With Low-Level Spells first airs in Japan at 1:00 am JST on Fridays, however, international fans can check it out on Crunchyroll at 11:00 am PT on Thursdays.

That means if you’re in the United States you’ve got the best timezone to watch Failure Frame from the moment it’s available rather than needing to be up in the middle of the night to catch it.

