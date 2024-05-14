Gojo stands by Yuji and Megumi
Who Is The Main Character In Jujutsu Kaisen? Answered

Published: May 14, 2024

The enormously popular manga/anime series Jujutsu Kaisen features a world of sorcerers battling sentient curses from the shadows. Introducing so many fan-favorite characters, fans debate who in Jujutsu Kaisen’s main cast is the story’s true protagonist.

Who Is the Main Character in Jujutsu Kaisen, Answered

Yuji is flanked by Gojo
Image via Samzap

The magical world of Jujutsu Kaisen is introduced through the eyes of Yuji Itadori, who joins the Jujutsu Sorcerers after consuming an evil curse known as Ryomen Sukuna, granting him the ability to channel its tremendous power. Because of this power source, Yuji remains the focal point of the series moving forward, making him the main character of Jujutsu Kaisen as he learns how to better control this newfound power.

There are certainly other characters in Jujutsu Kaisen who temporarily take the spotlight in a given chapter of the manga series or an episode of the anime adaptation. The most significant example is Yuji’s mentor in the Jujutsu Sorcerers, Satoru Gojo. Though Gojo is a steady presence, especially in the first half of Jujutsu Kaisen, the story remains Yuji’s, who not only consistently leads the story but takes on a more significant role after Gojo is imprisoned.

Who Is the Main Character in Jujutsu Kaisen 0, Answered

Yuta in front of the Elders in Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2.

Jujutsu Kaisen received its own prequel story, which was told in both manga and anime, with the spinoff Jujutsu Kaisen 0. Set one year before the start of the main series, the protagonist of the prequel is Yuta Okkotsu, who draws power from the cursed soul of his friend Rika Orimoto. Jujutsu Kaisen 0 details how Yuta and the cursed Rika became connected and how Gojo personally recruited Yuta into the Jujutsu Sorcerers.

Apart from this prequel, Yuta stays as a supporting character in the main Jujutsu Kaisen series, ceding the protagonist role to Yuji.

