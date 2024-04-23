Jujutsu Kaisen: How Long Was Gojo Sealed? Answered

One of the biggest manga/anime series in the world right now is Jujutsu Kaisen, created by Gege Akutami. The second season featured the shocking imprisonment of fan-favorite character Gojo. Here’s how long Gojo was sealed in the Jujutsu Kaisen manga and when audiences can expect his return.

How Long Gojo Was Sealed in Jujutsu Kaisen

Gojo is sealed in the Prison Realm relatively early into Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2, with Geto defeating and imprisoning him in the ninth episode of the season. This event takes place in Chapter 90 of the manga series, and, like the anime adaptation, Gojo is absent for the remainder of the Shibuya Incident Arc, which serves as the narrative basis for Season 2. However, even with the Shibuya Incident resolved, fans may have to wait longer for Gojo’s return at the current pace of the anime series.

Gojo is absent for a few arcs, including Itadori’s Extermination Arc, Perfect Preparation Arc, and Culling Game Arc, which will likely be adapted in the upcoming Jujutsu Kaisen Season 3. This means that the earliest audiences should expect to see Gojo again could potentially be as long as Season 4. In the manga series, Gojo is released from the Prison Realm in Chapter 224, just in time to battle the monstrous Sukuna.

In terms of the in-universe length that Gojo is sealed in the Prison Realm, Gojo is sealed for 20 days, which is incredible given how much story happens in the interim. In fact, in terms of publishing time, Gojo was absent from the manga series for three years until he finally emerged from the Prison Realm. But Gojo fans shouldn’t fear about the fate of their favorite blindfolded sorcerer – at least, not yet.

Jujutsu Kaisen is streaming now on Crunchyroll.

