Where To Read Odd Love Confirmed

This manhwa has that classic red flag trope we all love and love to hate but this time it delves into the darker side of show business and it’s not pretty. Odd Love explores the darker side of humanity and the process of climbing out of one’s inner darkness. Here’s where to read this edgy manhwa.

Where to Read Odd Love Online

Odd Love can be found on Lehzin’s website but due to its mature content, it is not available on the Lehzin app. The series is complete and all 45 main episodes as well as side story episodes and the epilogue are available. The first episode is available to read for free. All other episodes must be unlocked with Lehzin’s currency. Each episode costs 30 Coins to unlock.

Before you can start unlocking episodes, you will need to create a free acount. The account will allow you access to Lezhin’s store to buy Coins. You will have the option to purchase different bundles of Coins. The least expensive bundle to purchase contains 240 Coins plus 20 Bonus Coins for the cost of $5.99. Lezhin also has a monthly subscription, Jaymee’s VIP Club. For $12.50 a month you will receive 500 Bonus Coins, check-in rewards, and sales on both manhwa episodes and Coin bundles.

What is Odd Love About?

Odd Love centers around Jeong Jaehan, a successful CEO of a film production company with power and money. He is a ruthless man who has become the epitome of the darker side of the industry. Behind that terrifying exterior lies a man with a harrowing ailment brought on by years of drugs and alcohol abuse. Jaehan’s life begins to take an unexpected change when a man from his past returns, bringing with him a possible cure.

If you want a list of perfectly agonizing red flag manhwa to read, then check out our list for best manhwa like Low Tide in Twilight.

