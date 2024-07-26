Best Manhwa Like Low Tide in Twilight

Low Tide in Twilight has become one of the quintessential manhwa that every “red flag” Boys Love fan has been diving into since its release. If you loved Low Tide in Twilight and are itching for more, then we have a list of the best manhwa that will satisfy all of your cravings.

All recommendations are for mature audiences that contain various explicit themes similar to Low Tide in Twilight.

Limited Run

Yeon-oh is an aspiring actor desperately looking for a job that will pay the bills and get the loan sharks harassing his family to leave them alone. When he learns he has only been paying off the interest of his father’s debt, Yeon-oh receives a sponsorship offer from the CEO of Kaekang Corporation but this help will come at a great cost.

Limited Run takes the “sugar daddy” and “pretend to be lovers” tropes combines them and then paints them red. This series is a slow burn and it takes some work for the love interest to figure things out. While the love interest is a red flag, he isn’t the worst of the red flags on this list – not that the bar is very high.

Taming the Tiger

Ahn Geum-hoo is looking for a butcher to provide fresh blood to make medicine for his ailing little brother when he discovers a giant man with eyes like a tiger who is perfect for the job. Ahn Geum-hoo gives the man both a job and a name – Beom. When Ahn Geum-hoo learns of Beom’s reputation among the villagers, he decides to use it to his advantage and use Beom in more ways than the man anticipated.

You’ve seen plenty of stories with a toxic top but what about a red flag bottom? Taming the Tiger has the typical dynamics of a BL reversed, giving a new spin to the red flag trope. Be prepared to drown in the drama that only historical queer romances can provide.

Jinx

The manhwa Jinx follows the story of Kim Dan, a sports therapist who is struggling to get by. Between an enormous debt, medical bills, and an ailing grandmother, Dan doesn’t see much hope for the future. When the opportunity of a lifetime comes knocking on his door, Dan quickly takes it and becomes the new sports therapist for the best MMA fighter Joo Jaekyung. But there is a catch. Jaekyung will handle Dan’s debt but he will need to fix Jaekyung’s “jinx” through a particular treatment that Dan may not be prepared to give.

Jinx and Low Tide in Twilight go hand-in-hand for the top two trending manhwa currently being released. Both deal with a main character swimming in debt with no hope of getting out and a red-flag male lead who takes advantage of the situation. Jinx will take you on an emotional roller coaster, leaving readers wondering if there could be redemption for Jaekyung or if he’ll realize just how badly he messed up after it’s too late.

Kiss Me, Liar

In Kiss Me, Liar, Yeonwoo strives to be the perfect secretary but he has one little problem. He’s fallen in love with his boss, the extreme alpha Keith who is the epitome of a red flag and has absolutely no interest in male omegas. But when Yeonwoo quits his job after a traumatic event, Keith learns that his life becomes highly inconvenient without him. Keith asks Yeonwoo to return and in doing so, starts to take notice of more than just Yeonwoo’s work prowess.

Why have one person of the main couple be a red flag when you can have both be red flags? Kiss Me, Liar is a messy emotional ride filled with ups, downs, and everything in between. This is a manhwa where both the main character and the male love interest need a bit of therapy and need to learn better communication skills. But in the end, the entire series is worth the read and has a very satisfying ending.

Painter of the Night

Na-kyum is a talented painter who, under a pseudonym, has published multiple works of art featuring men in erotic positions. Just when he decides he will no longer paint, a notorious young nobleman with an insatiable libido discovers’s Na-kyum secret and forces him to become his private painter. Na-kyum is about to find out that being Seungho’s painter isn’t the only thing he will become.

Painter of the Night has the infamous red flag male love interest but in a historical setting. This is a manhwa that will have you questioning how it’s going to be possible to redeem the red flag after everything that happens in the beginning but somehow the creator is able to make it happen. This series certainly isn’t for the faint of heart. It will emotionally wreck you and then slowly put you back together.

Cozy Obsession

After reading the book “Silence” with both main characters sharing his and his best friend’s names, Huimin Seo wakes up in that very book. Huimin Seo is a transmigrator and has taken over the character who shares his name. Aware of the tragic events that are to unfold, he begins his plan to navigate the love-hate relationship with Iheon Cha, the book’s love interest, rewrite their tragic ending, and somehow make it out of this alive.

Cozy Obsession is the lightest of the red flag genres and holds true to its name. While there are certain aspects of the series that are typical for the genre, they are balanced out by Huimin Seo, a gem of a main character who flips the entire red flag trope on its head. This is perfect for those who want that drama but also want the ability to breathe while reading.

Beyond the Memories

Jeong Sejin has had a miserable life and expects nothing good to come in the near future and thanks to the nightmares of assault that plague him, not even sleep can help him escape. When the Jeong Family company hits financial ruin, Sejin is sold to the Seonho Group to marry the second eldest son Kwon Ido. With low expectations for the marriage at best, Sejin resigns himself to his fate. Kwon Ido surprises Sejin with his affection and the look in his eyes suggests that there is something more to this marriage than what Sejin originally thought. But there seems to be something that Sejin is missing and not everything is as it seems.

Beyond the Memories is not your typical red flag story. It shakes things up in a creative way that makes the trope a bit more refreshing. The manhwa slowly reveals pieces of the mystery surrounding Sejin and Kwon Ido that will have readers desperately wanting to know more.

All of the listed manhwa can be read on Lezhin but Kiss Me, Liar can only be read in English on Tapas.

