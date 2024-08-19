When Does Netflix’s Tomb Raider Anime Release?

Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft is bringing the iconic video game franchise into the anime space for the first time. This upcoming animated series is set to release on Netflix, and here’s exactly what day it will land.

Netflix’s Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft anime will premiere on Oct. 10, 2024. This was announced alongside a new trailer for the upcoming series on Aug. 19, so if you want to get a glimpse of the upcoming action you can check out the video above.

This upcoming series will take place after the events of the Tomb Raider Survivor game trilogy and will star Hayley Atwell in its leading role. It will act as a bridge between the events of the trilogy and the point where the original game series begins. Other cast members that have been revealed include Allen Maldonado as the voice of Zip and Earl Baylon as Jonah Maiava.

Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft has been in the works since at least 2021, however, right now it isn’t clear how many episodes of the series will be included in its initial run. It is expected that only the first episode will be released on Oct. 10, however, it is possible that Netflix could drop the whole season at once as they’ve done with many other anime series in the past.

According to early reports, the series was ordered for two seasons so it’s possible that we won’t just be getting Tomb Raider anime in 2024, but that there will be more coming in the future too. Of course, this is dependent on a number of other factors, but it is good news for fans.

For now, the date to note down is Oct. 10, 2024, when the Tomb Raider anime will finally premiere on Netflix.

