Is Gojo Coming Back In Jujutsu Kaisen? Answered

Warning: The following article contains spoilers for Jujutsu Kaisen from the end of Season 2 until Chapter 236. Satoru Gojo isn’t just one of the strongest characters in Jujutsu Kaisen, he’s also the most popular. Here’s what you need to know about whether or not the strongest will be back.

Recommended Videos

Will Gojo Be Back in the Jujutsu Kaisen Anime?

Screenshot via Crunchyroll

Yes, you haven’t seen the last of Satoru Gojo in the Jujutsu Kaisen anime, the strongest will be back. While he is trapped in the Prison Realm for a long time, eventually his students are able to come together and facilitate his freedom.

Of course, a lot of important events happen before Gojo finally gets out, including some major deaths. We wouldn’t expect Gojo to leave the Prison Realm until the very end of Season 3 of the anime, at the soonest. Depending on how they adapt the plot you might even have to wait until Season 4 to see Gojo free again, but you can rest assured knowing he is coming back.

Gojo’s fate in the manga is substantially further than its anime counterpart, so we suggest you don’t continue reading this article unless you’re up-to-date on the manga or simply don’t care about being spoiled.

Will Gojo Be Back in the Jujutsu Kaisen Manga?

Screenshot via Crunchyroll

Here is your final warning! To answer this question we will be discussing major spoilers from the Jujutsu Kaisen manga, so turn back now if you’d prefer to wait until the anime catches up.

It doesn’t look likely that Gojo will be back anytime soon in the Jujutsu Kaisen manga, despite how much fans have been begging for his return. The most recent update on Gojo in the Jujutsu Kaisen manga is that his body has been removed from the battlefield.

Gojo was killed fighting Sukuna in the battle of the strongest back in Chapter 236. While fans have crafted many theories as to how he might return from the dead, it is seemingly less likely that he will with each chapter of the manga.

If there are any significant updates to Gojo’s status in the Jujutsu Kaisen manga you can rest assured that this article will be updated to reflect that, but we wouldn’t be so optimistic.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more