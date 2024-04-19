Gojo being trapped in the Prison Realm in Jujutsu Kaisen
Screenshot via Crunchyroll
Category:
Anime & Manga

Is Gojo Coming Back In Jujutsu Kaisen? Answered

The strongest can't be gone forever right?
Image of Ryan Galloway
Ryan Galloway
|
Published: Apr 18, 2024 08:55 pm

Warning: The following article contains spoilers for Jujutsu Kaisen from the end of Season 2 until Chapter 236. Satoru Gojo isn’t just one of the strongest characters in Jujutsu Kaisen, he’s also the most popular. Here’s what you need to know about whether or not the strongest will be back.

Recommended Videos

Will Gojo Be Back in the Jujutsu Kaisen Anime?

Gojo Six Eyes JJK screenshot
Screenshot via Crunchyroll

Yes, you haven’t seen the last of Satoru Gojo in the Jujutsu Kaisen anime, the strongest will be back. While he is trapped in the Prison Realm for a long time, eventually his students are able to come together and facilitate his freedom.

Of course, a lot of important events happen before Gojo finally gets out, including some major deaths. We wouldn’t expect Gojo to leave the Prison Realm until the very end of Season 3 of the anime, at the soonest. Depending on how they adapt the plot you might even have to wait until Season 4 to see Gojo free again, but you can rest assured knowing he is coming back.

Gojo’s fate in the manga is substantially further than its anime counterpart, so we suggest you don’t continue reading this article unless you’re up-to-date on the manga or simply don’t care about being spoiled.

Will Gojo Be Back in the Jujutsu Kaisen Manga?

Gojo in the sky before striking down Toji
Screenshot via Crunchyroll

Here is your final warning! To answer this question we will be discussing major spoilers from the Jujutsu Kaisen manga, so turn back now if you’d prefer to wait until the anime catches up.

It doesn’t look likely that Gojo will be back anytime soon in the Jujutsu Kaisen manga, despite how much fans have been begging for his return. The most recent update on Gojo in the Jujutsu Kaisen manga is that his body has been removed from the battlefield.

Gojo was killed fighting Sukuna in the battle of the strongest back in Chapter 236. While fans have crafted many theories as to how he might return from the dead, it is seemingly less likely that he will with each chapter of the manga.

If there are any significant updates to Gojo’s status in the Jujutsu Kaisen manga you can rest assured that this article will be updated to reflect that, but we wouldn’t be so optimistic.

Post Tag:
jujutsu kaisen
The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
related content
Read Article Jujutsu Kaisen: Why Is Toji So Strong? Explained
Toji Fushiguro Jujutsu Kaisen
Category: Anime & Manga
Anime & Manga
Jujutsu Kaisen: Why Is Toji So Strong? Explained
Ryan Galloway Ryan Galloway Apr 18, 2024
Read Article What Episode Does Luffy Beat Kaido In One Piece? Answered
Kaido One Piece
Category: Guides
Guides
Anime & Manga
Anime & Manga
What Episode Does Luffy Beat Kaido In One Piece? Answered
Jordan Althoff Jordan Althoff Apr 18, 2024
Read Article Code Geass: Rozé of the Recapture Movie & Episode Release Dates
Rose in Code Geass Rose of the Recapture
Category: Anime & Manga
Anime & Manga
Code Geass: Rozé of the Recapture Movie & Episode Release Dates
Ryan Galloway Ryan Galloway Apr 18, 2024
Related Content
Read Article Jujutsu Kaisen: Why Is Toji So Strong? Explained
Toji Fushiguro Jujutsu Kaisen
Category: Anime & Manga
Anime & Manga
Jujutsu Kaisen: Why Is Toji So Strong? Explained
Ryan Galloway Ryan Galloway Apr 18, 2024
Read Article What Episode Does Luffy Beat Kaido In One Piece? Answered
Kaido One Piece
Category: Guides
Guides
Anime & Manga
Anime & Manga
What Episode Does Luffy Beat Kaido In One Piece? Answered
Jordan Althoff Jordan Althoff Apr 18, 2024
Read Article Code Geass: Rozé of the Recapture Movie & Episode Release Dates
Rose in Code Geass Rose of the Recapture
Category: Anime & Manga
Anime & Manga
Code Geass: Rozé of the Recapture Movie & Episode Release Dates
Ryan Galloway Ryan Galloway Apr 18, 2024
Author
Ryan Galloway
Ryan is a Senior Staff Writer for The Escapist who has been working at GAMURS since 2020. He covers a wide variety of topics between anime and gaming and boasts a degree in Journalism from Murdoch University. Email: [email protected]