Is There a Kimi ni Todoke Season 3 Release Date?

The adorable shojo anime Kimi ni Todoke is finally getting a third season, and fans couldn’t be more excited. However, they want to know when the release date is for Kimi ni Todoke Season 3.

When Will Kimi ni Todoke Season 3 Release?

Kimi ni Todoke Season 3 will be released in August 2024, according to the official Netflix trailer. No specific date has been revealed yet, but since fans have been waiting 13 years since Season 2 ended, a little uncertainty about which day of the month it’ll land on isn’t the end of the world.

Kimi ni Todoke Recap

Since it has been over a decade since the last time an episode for Kimi ni Todoke aired, let’s look at where things left off. After several events, Sawako manages to finally confess her feelings for Kazehaya to him and learn that he feels the same way. Before anything can get out of control, Kazehaya announces to the class that he and Sawako are dating. Sawako personally tells Kurumi out of respect for being rivals, while the female populous mourns their chances to win Kazehaya’s heart. Season 2 ends with Sawako and Kazehaya going on a date and being their adorable selves.

So, what’s next for Season 3? Well, it’s time to see our favorite pair learn what it’s like to be in a relationship and the growing pains that come with it. We’ll also get to see more love stories develop with other characters, which is always a treat.

And that’s whether Kimi ni Todoke Season 3 has a release date. For more anime content, find out whether The Apathocary Diaries is getting a Season 2 and if it has a release date.

Kimi ni Todoke is streaming on Netflix.

