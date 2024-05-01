kimi ni todoke season 3
Image via Netflix
Category:
Anime & Manga

Is There a Kimi ni Todoke Season 3 Release Date?

Image of Jordan Althoff
Jordan Althoff
|
Published: May 1, 2024 07:48 am

The adorable shojo anime Kimi ni Todoke is finally getting a third season, and fans couldn’t be more excited. However, they want to know when the release date is for Kimi ni Todoke Season 3.

Recommended Videos

When Will Kimi ni Todoke Season 3 Release?

Kimi ni Todoke Season 3 will be released in August 2024, according to the official Netflix trailer. No specific date has been revealed yet, but since fans have been waiting 13 years since Season 2 ended, a little uncertainty about which day of the month it’ll land on isn’t the end of the world.

Related: Jellyfish Can’t Sleep in the Night Episode Release Dates & Time

Kimi ni Todoke Recap

Since it has been over a decade since the last time an episode for Kimi ni Todoke aired, let’s look at where things left off. After several events, Sawako manages to finally confess her feelings for Kazehaya to him and learn that he feels the same way. Before anything can get out of control, Kazehaya announces to the class that he and Sawako are dating. Sawako personally tells Kurumi out of respect for being rivals, while the female populous mourns their chances to win Kazehaya’s heart. Season 2 ends with Sawako and Kazehaya going on a date and being their adorable selves.

So, what’s next for Season 3? Well, it’s time to see our favorite pair learn what it’s like to be in a relationship and the growing pains that come with it. We’ll also get to see more love stories develop with other characters, which is always a treat.

And that’s whether Kimi ni Todoke Season 3 has a release date. For more anime content, find out whether The Apathocary Diaries is getting a Season 2 and if it has a release date.

Kimi ni Todoke is streaming on Netflix.

Post Tag:
Kimi ni Todoke
The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
related content
Read Article Kimi ni Todoke Season 3 Release Window, Cast, and More
kimi ni todoke recap
Category: Anime & Manga
Anime & Manga
Kimi ni Todoke Season 3 Release Window, Cast, and More
Jordan Althoff Jordan Althoff May 1, 2024
Read Article Blue Lock Chapter 260 Release Date & Time Confirmed
Category: Anime & Manga
Anime & Manga
Blue Lock Chapter 260 Release Date & Time Confirmed
Zhiqing Wan Zhiqing Wan May 1, 2024
Read Article How Many Episodes Of Dragon Ball Super Are There? Answered
Vegeta and Goku grapple at Super Saiyan Blue
Category: Anime & Manga
Anime & Manga
How Many Episodes Of Dragon Ball Super Are There? Answered
Sam Stone Sam Stone May 1, 2024
Related Content
Read Article Kimi ni Todoke Season 3 Release Window, Cast, and More
kimi ni todoke recap
Category: Anime & Manga
Anime & Manga
Kimi ni Todoke Season 3 Release Window, Cast, and More
Jordan Althoff Jordan Althoff May 1, 2024
Read Article Blue Lock Chapter 260 Release Date & Time Confirmed
Category: Anime & Manga
Anime & Manga
Blue Lock Chapter 260 Release Date & Time Confirmed
Zhiqing Wan Zhiqing Wan May 1, 2024
Read Article How Many Episodes Of Dragon Ball Super Are There? Answered
Vegeta and Goku grapple at Super Saiyan Blue
Category: Anime & Manga
Anime & Manga
How Many Episodes Of Dragon Ball Super Are There? Answered
Sam Stone Sam Stone May 1, 2024
Author
Jordan Althoff
Jordan Althoff has been a contributing writer for The Escapist since February 2023. Prior to that, they wrote at Gamepur. Jordan is an RPG, cozy game, and Dungeons & Dragons enthusiast. If there is a story to be told, they are happily playing that game. In between games, they do all things nerdy or cause chaos making their next cosplay.