Will There Be The Apothecary Diaries Season 2? Answered

Political Intrigue and subterfuge became the new popular theme when The Apothecary Diaries premiered in October of 2023. With the end of season 1 having been released, fans are chomping at the bit for the next season.

The Apothecary Diaries Season 2 Release

Season 2 of The Apothecary Diaries has been confirmed by the Official Twitter/X. The second season will premiere in 2025 but no specific date has been given.

Along with the announcement were congratulatory comments and art, including an illustration from the original character designer Touko Shino. The Official Twitter/X has event launched a lottery where fans have a chance to win a season 2 poster. Instructions for how to win can be found on the news website or a Twitter/X post. Make sure to enter by April 28th!

The Apothecary Diaries So Far & Where it’s Headed

So Far in The Apothecary Diaries, we’ve seen Maomao go from indentured servant to Jinshi’s right-hand apothecary and medical mystery solver. Towards the end of the season, Maomao’s parentage has been revealed but more obstacles are headed towards Maomao and Jinshi. By the end of the season, Maomao has reunited her biological parents, and Jinshi is resolved to be steadfast in his feelings for the ever-oblivious Maomao.

So what’s coming next? The Apothecary Diaries anime is based on the manga and light novels and has been following them closely. This means we have a pretty good idea of what’s to come. For anyone who doesn’t want to wait for the next season, they can go read either of the two. Season 2 should start at the beginning of volume 3 of the light novels.

The Apothecary Diaries can be watched on Crunchyroll.

