When Does the Let This Grieving Soul Retire! Anime Release?

The Fall 2024 anime season is primed for more light novel adaptions, and one of these will be Let This Grieving Soul Retire! Whether you’re a fan of the books, or simply looking to try something new, here’s when it will premiere.
The Let This Grieving Soul Retire! Release Date
Let This Grieving Souls Retire! will premiere its first episode on Oct. 1, 2024. It will be one of the first shows to debut in the stacked Fall 2024 anime season, so fans won’t have to wait long before they get their chance to see it in all its anime glory.
Since it will be broadcast in Japan first on Oct. 1, it isn’t exactly clear what time episodes will be available to stream in the West, but expect that information to be announced in the coming weeks as we approach its debut.
The Let This Grieving Soul Retire! anime is an adaption of the light novel series Let This Grieving Soul Retire! Woe Is the Weakling Who Leads the Strongest Party. The series first started in 2018, and there are still volumes being released today. The story follows Krai an aspiring treasure hunter who comes to realize he’s not cut out for the task. While his allies just want to quench their thirst for fame, power, and wealth, Krai just wants to retire.
While no news regarding an English dub has been shared, information regarding the cast for the Japanese version is available, and here’s a look at all of the announced actors so far.
- Kensho Ono as Krai Andrey
- Miyu Kubota as Tino Shade
- Akira Sekine as Luda Lumbeck
- Aoi Koga as Lucia Rogier
- Fairouz Ai as Liz Smart
- Kohei Amasaki as Luke Sykol
- Konomi Kohara as Sitri Smart
- Kouji Seki as Greg Zangief
- Seiki Maeda as Gilbert Busch
- Tomokazu Sugita as Ansem Smart
- Yo Taichi as Eva Renfield
That’s all of the information available for Let This Grieving Soul Retire! so far, but the important date to mark in your calendar is Oct. 1 when you can expect the new anime to be available.
Published: Aug 25, 2024 11:32 pm