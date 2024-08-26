When Does the Let This Grieving Soul Retire! Anime Release?

The Fall 2024 anime season is primed for more light novel adaptions, and one of these will be Let This Grieving Soul Retire! Whether you’re a fan of the books, or simply looking to try something new, here’s when it will premiere.

Let This Grieving Souls Retire! will premiere its first episode on Oct. 1, 2024. It will be one of the first shows to debut in the stacked Fall 2024 anime season, so fans won’t have to wait long before they get their chance to see it in all its anime glory.

Since it will be broadcast in Japan first on Oct. 1, it isn’t exactly clear what time episodes will be available to stream in the West, but expect that information to be announced in the coming weeks as we approach its debut.

The Let This Grieving Soul Retire! anime is an adaption of the light novel series Let This Grieving Soul Retire! Woe Is the Weakling Who Leads the Strongest Party. The series first started in 2018, and there are still volumes being released today. The story follows Krai an aspiring treasure hunter who comes to realize he’s not cut out for the task. While his allies just want to quench their thirst for fame, power, and wealth, Krai just wants to retire.

While no news regarding an English dub has been shared, information regarding the cast for the Japanese version is available, and here’s a look at all of the announced actors so far.

Kensho Ono as Krai Andrey

Miyu Kubota as Tino Shade

Akira Sekine as Luda Lumbeck

Aoi Koga as Lucia Rogier

Fairouz Ai as Liz Smart

Kohei Amasaki as Luke Sykol

Konomi Kohara as Sitri Smart

Kouji Seki as Greg Zangief

Seiki Maeda as Gilbert Busch

Tomokazu Sugita as Ansem Smart

Yo Taichi as Eva Renfield

That’s all of the information available for Let This Grieving Soul Retire! so far, but the important date to mark in your calendar is Oct. 1 when you can expect the new anime to be available.

