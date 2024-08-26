The One Piece Anime, with Monkey D. Luffy in the center, wearing his straw hat and a red costume, and other characters around him.
One Piece Chapter 1125 Release Date Confirmed

The One Piece manga has closed the chapter on another arc, and with the end of Egghead comes a story arc that’s been built up and anticipated since the earliest volumes of the series. So, when can we expect Chapter 1125 of the One Piece manga to be released?

When Does One Piece Chapter 1125 Come Out?

One Piece Chapter 1125 is scheduled to be released on Sunday, September 8, 2024. Following the end of the Egghead arc, the manga will be taking a week-long break before another chapter is released. Below, you will find a list of timezone-specific release dates so that you can read the chapter as soon as it comes out:

  • Sunday, September 8, 2024, 11:00 AM EST
  • Sunday, September 8, 2024, 10:00 AM CST
  • Sunday, September 8, 2024, 9:00 AM MST
  • Sunday, September 8, 2024, 8:00 AM PST

The One Piece manga, including the upcoming Chapter 1125, is available to read on the Viz Media and Shonen Jump websites and apps, with the three latest chapters free to read. However, a paid subscription is required if you want to read the entirety of the series as well as others in Viz Media’s catalog from the beginning.

What Happened in One Piece Chapter 1124?

Two giants in One Piece as part of an article about the confirmed release date of Chapter 1125.

The latest chapter of One Piece serves as an epilogue to the Egghead Island arc, with the Straw Hats having a brief moment to relax on their way to Elbaf, the land of the giants. The Straw Hats narrowly escaped some of the strongest forces the World Government has at their disposal, including a Navy Admiral and the secretive CP0. Most of the Egghead arc played out like one chaotic escape route from an island, reminiscent of the Enies Lobby arc all those years ago.

The Egghead arc was much shorter than Wano, and it will be interesting to see how long Eiichiro Oda has planned the long-awaited Elbaf arc to be. The series has name-dropped the land of the Giants for so long that it almost feels surreal that the manga is finally having the Straw Hats land there.

And that’s the confirmed release date of One Piece Chapter 1125.

