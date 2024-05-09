Two giants in One Piece.
Will There Be an Elbaf One Piece Arc?

Jackson Hayes
|
Published: May 9, 2024 10:50 am

One Piece is in its Final Saga, so there’s only so much time left to visit all of the exciting islands the world has to offer. However, one location stands out more than any other: Elbaf, the land of the giants. So, will there be an Elbaf One Piece arc?

Saul and Robin in One Piece. This image is part of an article about whether One Piece will have an Elbaf arc.

There will absolutely be an Elbaf One Piece arc. The island has been teased since the Straw Hat Pirates first entered the Grand Line, and it’s only becoming more and more obvious that the crew will head there before it’s all said and done. It’s even possible that it will be the next major arc in the series.

The Shonen Jump website lists a new line of action figures coming in November that features Elbaf characters, which makes it fair to assume that the Thousand Sunny will dock there sometime before then. Before the Elbaf arc kicks off, however, it’s important to know what to expect.

What Could the Elbaf Arc Be About?

The most important aspect of Elbaf will be its connection to the history that Nico Robin is looking to uncover. Supposedly, books from the library of Ohara were recovered by the giants and taken to their land. That means Elbaf could be the key to uncovering the truth about the World Government, the Void Century, and so much more.

However, Elbaf will also be very important for Usopp. He befriended the giants in Little Garden and vowed to visit their island, believing it to be an important part of his journey to become a brave warrior of the sea. So, when the Thousand Sunny does arrive on the shores of Elbaf, expect Usopp to play a major role in getting on the good side of the mysterious Loki.

And that’s whether there will be an Elbaf One Piece arc.

One Piece is available to read online in English through VIZ Media and other services.

