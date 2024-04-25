Is There a Jujutsu Kaisen Season 3 Release Date & Time?

After an action-packed first season, Jujutsu Kaisen returned with a devastating sophomore outing. Lives were lost, the status quo was upended, and things will never be the same. However, despite all the tragedy, fans still want more. So, is there a Jujutsu Kaisen Season 3 release date and time?

Recommended Videos

The first season of Jujutsu Kaisen began airing in October 2020, wrapping up in March 2021. Unfortunately, the wait for Season 2 was hefty, with it not kicking off until July 2023. That gap is probably similar to the one that should be expected for Season 3, which currently does not have a release date.

The third season of Jujutsu Kaisen was announced right after Season 2 concluded. However, it will take time to get the episode ready, and that’s not even considering the fact that studio MAPPA is very busy at the moment, working on the Chainsaw Man movie, Chainsaw Man – The Movie: Reze Arc. So, the best-case scenario is that Jujutsu Kaisen Season 3 begins airing in late 2025 or early 2026.

Related: Toji’s Heavenly Restriction In Jujutsu Kaisen Explained

What Will Jujutsu Kaisen Season 3 Be About?

The forces of good will be scattered at the start of Jujutsu Kaisen Season 3, with Yuji Itadori off on his own after the events of the Shibuya Incident. Yuta Okkotsu is hot on his trail, however, and he’s not looking to make friends. The whereabouts of the other jujutsu sorcerers are a mystery, but they’ll have to come together to face the Culling Game, a major event that will test all of the series’ heroes and villains. Season 3 will also adapt the Itadori’s Extermination and Perfect Preparation arcs.

And that’s whether Jujutsu Kaisen Season 3 has a release date and time.

Jujutsu Kaisen is streaming now on Crunchyroll.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more