Yuta in front of the Elders in Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2.
Category:
Anime & Manga

Is There a Jujutsu Kaisen Season 3 Release Date & Time?

Image of Jackson Hayes
Jackson Hayes
|
Published: Apr 25, 2024 09:56 am

After an action-packed first season, Jujutsu Kaisen returned with a devastating sophomore outing. Lives were lost, the status quo was upended, and things will never be the same. However, despite all the tragedy, fans still want more. So, is there a Jujutsu Kaisen Season 3 release date and time?

Recommended Videos

Is There a Jujutsu Kaisen Season 3 Release Date & Time?

Jujutsu Kaisen. This image is part of an article about whether Jujutsu Kaisen Season 3 has a release date and time.

The first season of Jujutsu Kaisen began airing in October 2020, wrapping up in March 2021. Unfortunately, the wait for Season 2 was hefty, with it not kicking off until July 2023. That gap is probably similar to the one that should be expected for Season 3, which currently does not have a release date.

The third season of Jujutsu Kaisen was announced right after Season 2 concluded. However, it will take time to get the episode ready, and that’s not even considering the fact that studio MAPPA is very busy at the moment, working on the Chainsaw Man movie, Chainsaw Man – The Movie: Reze Arc. So, the best-case scenario is that Jujutsu Kaisen Season 3 begins airing in late 2025 or early 2026.

Related: Toji’s Heavenly Restriction In Jujutsu Kaisen Explained

What Will Jujutsu Kaisen Season 3 Be About?

The forces of good will be scattered at the start of Jujutsu Kaisen Season 3, with Yuji Itadori off on his own after the events of the Shibuya Incident. Yuta Okkotsu is hot on his trail, however, and he’s not looking to make friends. The whereabouts of the other jujutsu sorcerers are a mystery, but they’ll have to come together to face the Culling Game, a major event that will test all of the series’ heroes and villains. Season 3 will also adapt the Itadori’s Extermination and Perfect Preparation arcs.

And that’s whether Jujutsu Kaisen Season 3 has a release date and time.

Jujutsu Kaisen is streaming now on Crunchyroll.

Post Tag:
jujutsu kaisen
The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
related content
Read Article KonoSuba Season 3, Episode 3 Recap & Spoilers
A girl looking shocked in Konosuba Season 3, Episode 3.
Category: Anime & Manga
Anime & Manga
KonoSuba Season 3, Episode 3 Recap & Spoilers
Jason Coles Jason Coles Apr 25, 2024
Read Article My Hero Academia (MHA) Chapter 421 Recap & Spoilers
Category: Anime & Manga
Anime & Manga
My Hero Academia (MHA) Chapter 421 Recap & Spoilers
Ryan Galloway Ryan Galloway Apr 25, 2024
Read Article Jujutsu Kaisen (JJK) Chapter 258 Recap & Spoilers
Sukuna uses fire arrow
Category: Anime & Manga
Anime & Manga
Jujutsu Kaisen (JJK) Chapter 258 Recap & Spoilers
Ryan Galloway Ryan Galloway Apr 25, 2024
Related Content
Read Article KonoSuba Season 3, Episode 3 Recap & Spoilers
A girl looking shocked in Konosuba Season 3, Episode 3.
Category: Anime & Manga
Anime & Manga
KonoSuba Season 3, Episode 3 Recap & Spoilers
Jason Coles Jason Coles Apr 25, 2024
Read Article My Hero Academia (MHA) Chapter 421 Recap & Spoilers
Category: Anime & Manga
Anime & Manga
My Hero Academia (MHA) Chapter 421 Recap & Spoilers
Ryan Galloway Ryan Galloway Apr 25, 2024
Read Article Jujutsu Kaisen (JJK) Chapter 258 Recap & Spoilers
Sukuna uses fire arrow
Category: Anime & Manga
Anime & Manga
Jujutsu Kaisen (JJK) Chapter 258 Recap & Spoilers
Ryan Galloway Ryan Galloway Apr 25, 2024
Author
Jackson Hayes
Jackson Hayes is an Associate Editor at The Escapist. Starting his writing career in 2017, he quickly rose the ranks and became an editor. He's spent the last six years working at outlets such as CBR, Heroic Hollywood and Full Circle Cinema, where he's covered various sports games, Call of Duty, the MCU, and other major properties. You can follow him on Twitter @jacksonhayes67