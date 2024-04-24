Season 1 of Chainsaw Man took the world by storm in 2022, but it was a while before more content was confirmed. Season 2 was put on the back burner, however, with a movie being set up to continue the story. But is there a Chainsaw Man movie release date?

In December of 2023, a Chainsaw Man movie was announced. It’s set to pick up right after the events of the Katana Man arc, adapting the incredibly popular Bomb Girl arc from the manga. The movie, which is titled Chainsaw Man – The Movie: Reze Arc, does not currently have a confirmed launch date, but MAPPA is hard at work on it, and more information is expected later this year. Check out the teaser for the film below:

It’s unclear where Chainsaw Man – The Movie: Reze Arc leaves the status of a second season. But just like how Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – The Movie: Mugen Train led directly into Demon Slayer Season 2, the same could happen for Chainsaw Man. There are plenty of stories left to tell, after all.

The Bomb Girl arc runs between Chapters 39 and 52 of the Chainsaw Man manga and follows Denji as he makes a new friend who has a massive secret that threatens him and his friends. That’s only a very small portion of Chainsaw Man‘s story, though, as the manga is all the way up to Chapter 163. So, as long as fans go out to see Chainsaw Man – The Movie: Reze Arc whenever it lands in theaters, the series should have no problem being picked up for more seasons.

And that’s whether there is a Chainsaw Man movie release date.

Chainsaw Man is streaming now on Crunchyroll.

