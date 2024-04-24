Denji and Reze Chainsaw Man movie announcement art
Is There A Chainsaw Man Season 2 Release Date?

It might be a bit of a wait.
Chainsaw Man is one of the most popular anime series of the modern era and now years removed from Season 1 fans are eagerly awaiting more. Here’s everything to know about a potential Season 2 of Chainsaw Man.

Will There Be a Season 2 of Chainsaw Man

Right now there is no date for Chainsaw Man’s second season, nor is there any confirmation that it is on the way. The latest news for Chainsaw Man is that there will be a movie to adapt the next arc of its story, but no word on a new season.

Chainsaw Man – The Movie: Reze Arc was announced in December of 2023. This film will tell the story of Denji’s relationship with Reze, which happens to be an important manga arc that takes place right where the anime left off. This movie will likely be used to craft the start of Chainsaw Man Season 2, but no official announcement of the sort has been made. We’ve seen this style of release used effectively by Demon Slayer in the past.

With the major success that Chainsaw Man Season 1 had, and the growing popularity of its anime, a second season of the show seems like a given. There’s still a lot of manga to adapt, so theoretically we could get more than just one more season. The good news is that if you don’t want to wait for the anime you can simply read through what happens next via the manga available right now.

Since we don’t even have a release date for Chainsaw Man – The Movie: Reze Arc yet, it’s much too early to know when a second season could arrive. Once we do have information on whether or not a second season of the show is in the works this article will be updated to reflect that news.

Chainsaw Man
