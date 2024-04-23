Toji’s Heavenly Restriction In Jujutsu Kaisen Explained

Toji Fushiguro is an anomaly in the world of Jujutsu Kaisen. Unlike everyone else, his power is not determined by the amount of cursed energy he has; instead, his total lack of cursed energy gives him strength. Known as Heavenly Restirction, Toji has a unique skill set.

How Does Heavenly Restriction Work in Jujutsu Kaisen?

Part of what makes Jujutsu Kaisen (and many other shonen in general) so compelling to fans is the different systems of power rankings in each respective story. In the earliest days of Dragon Ball, the straightforward “power levels” became host to a variety of “over 9000” memes. One Piece popularly uses bounties on characters to demonstrate their strength and notoriety. In the case of Jujutsu Kaisen, the amount of cursed energy a character has determines how strong they’re considered in the world of Jujutsu Sorcerers and Curses.

However, Gege Akutami, the mangaka who created the series, enjoys subverting expectations and contradicting the power systems in his manga. Thus, we have the character of Toji Fushiguro. Introduced in the Hidden Inventory Arc, Toji is hired to assassinate the future Star Plasma Vessel Riko Amanai, whom Satoru Gojo and Suguru Geto try to protect. In Toji’s fight with Gojo and Geto, we are introduced to Heavenly Restriction.

Toji was born into the prominent Zenin Sorcerer family but had no cursed energy whatsoever. This was due to the Heavenly Restriction curse on Toji, which eradicated any cursed energy he might have had. This gave him superhuman levels of strength, making Toji’s body incredibly durable and heightening all five of his senses. With these abilities, Fushiguro is able to fight and nearly kill both Gojo and Geto, considered the strongest sorcerers at the time.

Jujutsu Kaisen’s power system of cursed energy and power-ups sometimes involves binding vows, trading one part of your soul or body to achieve a different type of power. Heavenly Restriction can be considered one of these “vows” a character can take. Toji isn’t the only one who traded his cursed energy for a superior body; Maki Zenin did the same, and the character of Mechamaru traded the use of his body for large amounts of cursed energy to control his robot puppets. Heavenly Restriction can be used in various ways, and Toji used it to make his physical body incredibly powerful.

And that’s how Toji’s Heavenly Restriction works in Jujutsu Kaisen.

