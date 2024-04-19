Jujutsu Kaisen: Why Is Toji So Strong? Explained

Jujutsu Kaisen is filled with powerful characters but one of the strongest, and most unique is Toji Fushiguro. The sorcerer killer made his anime debut in Season 2, but you might still be wondering what exactly makes him so strong.

What makes Toji so strong in Jujutsu Kaisen?

Most of Toji Fushiguro’s power was given to him at birth. Back when he was born Toji Zenin, the sorcerer killer was affected by Heavenly Restriction which completely eradicated his Cursed Energy, but left him with superhuman physical prowess and the ability to sense and resist curses.

Heavenly Restriction

While he can’t see them the way that Jujutsu sorcerers can, Toji senses when curses are close, resists their powers, and uses his physical abilities to retaliate with devastating attacks. At the time of his birth, Toji was the strongest, fastest, and most capable physical fighter alive, which sent fear into the hearts of the Zenin clan, and other Jujutsu sorcerer families. His speed is described as superhuman, and it’s so quick that almost all of his enemies are unable to see attacks coming.

Another thing that makes Toji so powerful is his mastery of Cursed Tools. With the help of a cursed spirit that he keeps on his shoulder to store them, Toji has an arsenal of weapons at his disposal. Coming from the Zenin clan’s collection, these are some of the strongest Cursed Tools in all of history, and Toji is the perfect wielder.

Whether it’s the physical abilities Toji possesses or his collection of Cursed Tools, ultimately it’s his battle instinct and senses that make him so effective as a killer. He’s able to quickly analyze his foes and formulate a plan of attack, and all but one time, this has been enough to emerge victorious.

Toji is always going to be one of the strongest characters we see in Jujutsu Kaisen and he’s also one of the most unique. This is why he and Satoru Gojo understand each other so well.

