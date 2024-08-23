Is There a Steel Ball Run Anime Release Date? Answered

The Internet has been buzzing about an anime adaptation of another arc of JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure. And this one would be extra special because it would bring one of the series’ most beloved stories to the small screen. So, is there a Steel Ball Run anime release date?

When Is the Steel Ball Run Anime Supposed to Come Out?

There has been a lot of speculation about a Steel Ball Run anime lately because of comments made by Yumenosuke Tokuda, one of the creatives who worked on Stone Ocean. He told JoJo’s fans to prepare for some big announcements, and while those still could come, there’s been no confirmation of a Steel Ball Run release date. In fact, the anime hasn’t even been officially announced.

What Is Steel Ball Run About?

While there’s no Steel Ball Run anime currently in the works, there’s always the chance it does get the treatment, so anime-only fans should familiarize themselves with the arc. Consisting of 95 chapters, the story focuses on two characters, Johnny Joestar and Gyro Zeppeli, who enter a horse race for very different reasons. Unfortunately, they aren’t able to focus solely on the competition, as they soon uncover a conspiracy and find themselves being hunted.

Being seen as sort of a reboot of JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure, many view Steel Ball Run as a great starting point for readers. If an adaptation does happen down the line, it feels likely that will remain true for the anime, with it being a way for diehard fans to get their friends to jump on the bandwagon without having to watch the previous arcs. Only time will tell, though, as Steel Ball Run will remain exclusively on the page for the time being.

And that’s whether there is a Steel Ball Run anime release date.

