Is There A Steel Ball Run Anime?

With rumors flying around that an adaptation of Steel Ball Run, the seventh arc of JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure is in the works, here’s what you need to know about the status of that anime.

Is There an Anime Adapting Steel Ball Run?

At the time of writing, there’s no Steel Ball Run anime. The most recent anime adapting JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure was Stone Ocean, which ran from 2021 until 2022. However, that doesn’t mean an adaptation of that arc isn’t on the way,

Will There Be a JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure Steel Ball Run Anime?

Rumors of a Steel Ball Run anime reached fever pitch recently due to comments made by Yumenosuke Tokuda, who worked as Chief Animation Director on several episodes of Stone Ocean.

On X, Tokuda posted a picture of a woman riding a horse with the caption: “So cool! Next JoJo required subjects. Please wait for further news, JoJo Fans.” Fans took that as confirmation that a Steel Ball Run anime was in the works. Tokuda eventually took the post down, explaining that he hadn’t meant to send that out to the general public.

慌てないでほしい、

まだなにも決まっていない！

私は仕事柄スタッフに

呟くことが多い、

参考になると思ったことを

呟いたまでで、

一般には適さない呟きだ

m(_ _)m

失礼しました、

ジョジョスタンスとは、

ジョジョを愛する作画スタッフ

を指す👍️

Tokuda said that no decision has been made yet about a Steel Ball Run adaptation. However, he did imply that there’s a chance one might get made. As such, while there’s no Steel Ball Run anime at this time, there’s a fair chance it’ll get greenlit at some point.

What Is Steel Ball Run?

Written by Hirohiko Araki, Steel Ball Run takes place in the United States in the 1890s and follows a former jockey named Johnny Joestar. In his quest to regain use of his legs, Joestar takes place in a cross-country race called the “Steel Ball Run” in hopes of winning $50 million dollars. Along the way, he and another racer named Gyro Zeppeli discover that all is not what it seems, and the race is linked to an attempt to gather the pieces of the “Holy Corpse” and gain unlimited power.

While a Steel Ball Run anime isn’t in the works at this time, there’s still plenty more you can read, so check out our picks for the must-watch anime of Spring 2024.

