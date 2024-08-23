Alya Sometimes Hides Her Feelings in Russian Episode 9 Release Date Confimed

If you’re after the Alya Sometimes Hides Her Feelings in Russian Episode 9 release date, then we’re very happy to say that we’ll be delivering that to you very shortly. How shortly? Well, read on.

The Alya Sometimes Hides Her Feelings in Russian Episode 9 release date is August 28th. We’re back into the midst of melodrama again now, with sudden political intrigue and conspiracies running amok thanks to a new group who want to dismantle the Student Council and put a stop to Alya and Masachika running together next year. Is that good? Is that bad? Is there any way of knowing? Anyway, let’s get into the recap.

What Happened in Alya Sometimes Hides Her Feelings in Russian Episode 8?

Episode 8 starts with the council talking about what they’ll be talking about next, and good lord, do people really volunteer for this stuff willingly? They also talk about the end of Episode 7, where Masachika and Alya are confronted by Sayaka, who wants to overthrow them and everyone else in the council. The first half of the episode is Alya and Masachika basically talking about how they’re going to debate her bro.

We then see the actual debate take place, and Masachika and his group win out and even get an apology. All’s well that ends well. We then see Alya and Masachika having a heart-to-heart about why he chose to run with her instead of Yuki, and then Alya says something in Russian that doesn’t get translated in the subtitles, which means that we have no idea what she said. Maybe we’ll find out next time when Alya Sometimes Hides Her Feelings in Russian Episode 9 drops on Crunchyroll.

