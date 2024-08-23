The Strongest Magician in the Demon Lord’s Army Was a Human Episode 10 Release Date Confirmed

Are you a human who wants The Strongest Magician in the Demon Lord’s Army Was a Human episode 10 release date? Well good news, because we actually happen to have that right here.

The Episode 10 release date is August 28th. The show’s turning into a bit more of a political drama than most fans were expecting, which is a refreshing change of pace. Ike’s mission is certainly an amicable one as well, which is always nice, and while he is obnoxiously overpowered, his abilities don’t come much into play when he’s on a mission of diplomacy, so he’s got to use his other skills to meet his objectives.

What Happened In Episode 9?

We kick things off with Ike being all humble, and then being told he needs to head to Xenobia to think about grabbing more supplies to help fuel their defensive efforts. The drama starts off with Ike trying to mold his group into working as a cohesive unit, only to give up entirely and just taking the main thing he sort of inherited when he took over the town. It’s a classic play.

The episode ends with a few different meetings, including Ike having to turn someone down someone’s affections, and some emotional turmoil naturally ensues. Satie then heads into town to find some goods that’ll make him happy, and then ends up being kidnapped by pirates because they mistake her for Yuria, the daughter of the Trade Federation’s leader. A crime that will no doubt end well for everyone involved. But really, this town needs some better defenses. Sure, the pirate leader is a mage, this is getting a little silly.

If you like seeing fallout rain down upon fools as they well deserve, then don’t miss it on Crunchyroll next week.

