Alya Sometimes Hides Her Feelings in Russian Episode 8 Release Date Confirmed

If you’ve been secretly hiding your second language from your friends, you’ll want the Alya Sometimes Hides Her Feelings in Russian Episode 8 release date. Thankfully, we have it and aren’t hiding anything.

When Is Alya Sometimes Hides Her Feelings in Russian Episode 8 Coming Out?

The Alya Sometimes Hides Her Feelings in Russian Episode 8 release date is August 21st. At this stage, we’re really hoping that Masachika comes out and actually explains that he understands Russian soon because the longer this whole thing goes on, the more it moves from “Aww, that’s sort of cute” to “This is creepy now, and he deserves nothing but sadness.”

What Happened in Alya Sometimes Hides Her Feelings in Russian Episode 7?

We see Masachika chatting with Ayano and explaining that their master is unhappy with the whole situation in Episode 7. We see a few such conversations throughout the first half of the episode, including yet another instance of the weird brother-sister dynamic that we’d really rather wasn’t all up in this mostly wholesome anime. Eventually, the scene moves on to show Alya and Yuki playing around in the council room, with the others chatting a bit about their personalities and skills.

Masha and Masachika then have a conversation about Alya, including some of the things they’re hiding from other people. The episode ends with more potential drama about the Student Council stuff, with a mean girl called Taniyama Sayaka turning up and basically being the worst to everyone in front of her and then stating that she’ll destroy the Student Council. We’re assuming this is because she secretly likes Masachika, as that’s very much the theme, but we’ll find out for sure next week on Crunchyroll when Alya Sometimes Hides Her Feelings in Russian Episode 8 lands.

