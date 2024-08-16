The Strongest Magician in the Demon Lord’s Army Was a Human Episode 9 Release Date Confirmed

Come one, come all, and see The Strongest Magician in the Demon Lord’s Army Was a Human Episode 9 release date. It’s one of the longest titles in this season’s lineup, but people seem to have really been drawn to the tale of Ike and his mask.

When Is The Strongest Magician in the Demon Lord’s Army Was a Human Episode 9 Coming Out?

The Strongest Magician In the Demon Lord’s Army Was a Human Episode 9 release date is August 21st. The season remains fairly standard, in our opinion, and while it’s nice seeing people talking strategy, the last episode felt a bit dull compared to some of the others so far. Still, though, if you want a reminder of what happened in Episode 8, then all you need to do is read on a little further.

What Happened in The Strongest Magician in the Demon Lord’s Army Was a Human Episode 8?

We kick things off in the midst of a big old battle again. It’s clear that the forces are fairly evenly matched, and the demons are taking a fair bit of damage as a result. However, while the humans have more bodies, the demons can do a lot more with a single unit, and the tide slowly starts to turn thanks to a mix of guns and wolves, but most of all tactics.

Eventually, the fighting comes to a close because Ike gets properly involved and lets the dwarves take up arms and fight back properly. Ike chooses not to have the enemy leader finished off, and then everyone gathers around for a nice, happy chat about how great Ike is. Good for him; to be honest – he deserves it. The episode ends with the humans retreating, and that’s that until The Strongest Magician in the Demon Lord’s Army‘s next episode drops on Crunchyroll.

