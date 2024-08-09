The Strongest Magician in the Demon Lord’s Army Was a Human Episode 8 Release Date Confirmed

If you’re looking for the release date for episode 8 of The Strongest Magician in the Demon Lord’s Army Was a Human, then we’ve got some good news and some bad news. The good news is that we know it. The bad news is that you’re human too, and the Demon Lord knows.

When Will The Strongest Magician in the Demon Lord’s Army Was a Human Episode 8 Release ?

The Strongest Magician in the Demon Lord’s Army Was a Human episode 8 will be available to watch from August 14th. With the reveal of Ike’s goals actually being harmony instead of battle, and the fact that the Demon Lord is seemingly on board with this, the whole tone of the show has changed dramatically. We’re now very interested to see what’s going to happen next — at least outside of Ike being an obnoxiously overpowered protagonist.

What Happened In The Strongest Magician in the Demon Lord’s Army Was a Human Episode 7?

After a meeting in his abode with some bigwig demons, Ike prepares his forces to face down the Alliance of Kings. It looks as though it’s going to be a tough fight, and any claim to protecting humanity goes out of the window when the Alliance starts attacking recklessly, endangering everyone in the town that Ike took over. Still though, this is Ike we’re talking about, and according to Smash Bros, we like Ike, so it’ll probably be fine.

After a bit of exposition, the battle kicks off, and we are once again shown that Ike is a little overpowered, fending off waves of projectiles with no real issues. The guards then put up some ladders to try and engage the demons in a more direct manner, but it doesn’t change the fact that Ike is strong. However, Ike’s magic seems to start getting countered. We’ll see how things pan out when the next episode premieres on Crunchyroll.

