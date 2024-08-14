Fairy Tail 100 Years Quest Episode 7 Release Date Confirmed

We’re about to magic up the Fairy Tail: 100 Years Quest Episode 7 release date so you know when to get ready for your next dose of Natsu. We can’t explain how we cast these spells, though, so please don’t ask, as we don’t want to disappoint.

The Fairy Tail: 100 Years Quest Episode 7 release date is August 18th. It’s odd to revisit Fairy Tail, but it’s been a fun time overall so far. We do think it’s probably been hard to follow for anybody who’s not a fan of the original series, though, which isn’t the end of the world. Maybe it’ll lead to more people wanting to watch it or read the manga.

What Happened in Fairy Tail 100 Years Quest Episode 6?

Episode 6 starts with a flashback to what happened last time, and then we get right into the fight between the big old water dragon and Natsu’s group. Despite some seriously powerful counterattacks, they can’t make a dent in the absurdly powerful being. In fact, for a while, it looks as though the end of the group could be in sight. This is Fairy Tail, though, and no matter how tough the fights are, things keep going. This time, however, it’s because a new dragon appears. But is it here to help or hinder?

It turns out that this new dragon is a powerful fire dragon, and he’s come to sort out the whole situation and try to get Natsu to eat some flames. Eventually, Natsu relents, and we see him doing a big old attack that helps to end the fight for good. We’ll find out the ramifications of this when Fairy Tail: 100 Years Quest Episode 7 releases on Crunchyroll.

