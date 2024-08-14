Why Does Nobody Remember Me in This World Episode 6 Release Date Confirmed

Come on in because we’ve got the Why Does Nobody Remember Me In This World Episode 6 release date cooking over there on the stove; it’ll be ready soon. In the meantime, kick off your shoes and have a seat wherever you feel comfortable.

The Why Does Nobody Remember Me in This World Episode 6 release date is August 17th. With Kai and Rinne now showing off a little bit of their power and one of the great heroes down, it’s important to start thinking about the big picture with this anime. For starters, is anything real in this world? There have been a few hints about it being a simulated universe, so it’ll be cool to see if any of that pans out going forward.

What Happened in Why Does Nobody Remember Me in This World Episode 5?

Episode 5 kicks off with what looks like someone trying to rescue Rinne, and maybe even being the reason Kai found her tied up to begin with. We then see a few more demons trying to chat with Kai, and after a bit of jealousy, we discover the demon is Vanessa’s sister. After a talk, the group then continued on the road to the next destination, where they had to fight off some dragon-looking enemies along the way.

The group eventually arrives at the Federation of Io and prepares themselves to fight off the divine beings nearby. They no doubt end up taking out another hero along the way. However, it seems there is some resistance behind the scenes, with humanity being split on how to approach things and there naturally being some power grabs in the works, too. We’ll see how that all goes when Why Does Nobody Remember Me in This World Episode 6 arrives on Crunchyroll.

